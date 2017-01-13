Moonshine Sweet Tea Announces Expansion into Harris Teeter

Texas Small-Batch Sweet Tea is Brewing Across North Carolina

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Today, Moonshine Sweet Tea announced it will be available in 230 Harris Teeter Neighborhood Food & Pharmacy stores across the Southeastern United States. The deal marks the first time for the Texas-brewed sweet tea to be hitting grocery shelves in Harris Teeter stores.

“What’s most important for us as a company is to maintain the integrity of this family recipe, and to share our passion for tea with communities who value quality and taste,” said CEO, Remmy Castillo. “Moonshine Sweet Tea is a family company, with a commitment to children’s charities, and we are thrilled to be a part of the Harris Teeter family. We look forward to Harris Teeter community and sharing our Texas sweet tea with customers across the region.”

About Moonshine Sweet Tea

Moonshine Sweet Tea started in 1946 out in the Texas Hill Country, in the small town of Mason, Texas, by Leo Cobb Porter: the great grand-dad of Joele Porter. Moonshine’s style of bold sweet tea uses the same secret family recipe that Leo Cobb Porter perfected in his own home, almost 70 years ago. Moonshine Sweet Tea has been brewing the finest sweet tea in the state for more than seven decades. The mission to make a much sweeter and more robust tea started with late night brewing, earning this “outlaw brew” its name way back then.

Today Moonshine is still brewed, one kettle at a time giving it the highest quality and best taste. The only ingredients are hand-picked black tea leaves, clean filtered water and 100% cane sugar. Nothing else. Founder Leo Cobb Porter’s great grandson still puts his seal of approval on every batch of this non-alcoholic Moonshine. You’ll taste the difference.