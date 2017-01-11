Mountain Dew Focuses on the Euphoric Feeling of Doing with New Global Campaign

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Mountain Dew is kicking off 2017 with a new global “Do the DEW” campaign centered around the belief that there’s no feeling like doing. Set to appear in more than 20 countries around the world throughout 2017, the effort features a series of creative designed with the mobile consumer in mind. The first piece in the series, titled “Fade Away,” debuts today on social and television, and stars DEW pro-skateboarder Sean Malto. The start of the new year also brings a unified visual identity for the brand globally.

“The DEW Nation is into a wide array of activities from action sports to gaming,” said Greg Lyons, senior vice president of marketing, Mountain Dew, North America. “Besides their love of Mountain Dew, what truly unites them is the idea of chasing a feeling. A feeling you only get from doing something exhilarating. Whether it’s the thrill you get when you land a kickflip or the rush from completing a set on stage, this campaign is a celebration of the feeling of doing.”

“Do the DEW” Global Campaign Takes Mobile-First Approach

This year’s global “Do the DEW” creative, directed by famed music and commercial director Andreas Nilsson, features athletes in action as they chase the euphoric feeling of doing. In “Fade Away,” the ad brings to life the feeling Malto experiences when he is at the height of his game and everything around him fades away, leaving him with an exhilarating sensation. The campaign will visualize the feeling of doing in additional creative to rollout throughout the year.

The U.S. campaign is heavily optimized for social, including the ads which were designed to live within the mobile environment and will launch first today through a vertical video format on Sean Malto’s Facebook page. The brand will use platforms like Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook Live, Facebook Video and Instagram Stories to visualize the feeling of doing, and engage the DEW Nation to share their own exhilarating experiences.

“Knowing that the majority of our millennial consumers see messages first in the palm of their hand, it’s no longer about figuring out how creative can be optimized for mobile at the end of production, but now how it can be designed to thrive in mobile from the outset,” said Lyons.

Redesigned Visual Identity

In addition to the digital and TV creative, DEW Nation will also see a design update to their favorite product packaging, now in market across the U.S., Europe, Korea, Middle East and Pakistan, with other markets to follow throughout the year. The new Mountain Dew visual identity — which spans across packaging, retail displays and brand creative — features a refreshed neon green color palette and kinetic graphic elements that elevate Dew’s look to be as dynamic and refreshing as the taste of Dew itself.

“As the DEW Nation continues to evolve, so do we,” said Lyons. “We are updating our packaging to not only reflect the energy and refreshing attitude of our brand, but of Mountain Dew drinkers everywhere.”

About Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew, a product of PepsiCo Americas Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, Mountain Dew exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to original Mountain Dew® and Diet Mountain Dew®, the permanent DEW product line includes Mountain Dew Code Red®, Mountain Dew LiveWire®, Mountain Dew Throwback®, Mountain Dew Pitch Black™, Mountain Dew Voltage®, Mountain Dew White Out® and Mountain Dew Kickstart™. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2015, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.