Mr. Mak’s Ginbao to Debut at Natural Products Expo West 2017

NEW YORK, NY (February 7, 2017) – Mr. Mak’s Ginbao is excited to announce their first time attendance at this year’s Natural Products Expo in Anaheim, CA. Mr. Mak’s launched early last year at the Natural Products Expo in Balitmore, MD, and landed themselves on New Hope Media’s list of “7 Fresh Faces of Natural Products Expo East 2016.” Having just locked in a 2nd major distributor, Mr. Mak’s Ginbao is eager to bring their Ginbao to the West Coast.

Delicious and easy to drink, Mr. Mak’s Ginbao is first to market with a time-honored recipe based on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Using a longbrew process to extract flavor and potency from consciously sourced organic ginger and organic Asian Ginseng, Mr. Mak’s promotes gut health, aids digestion, boosts immunity and can increase vitality.

Ginbao was a literal return to the founder, Mr Mak’s roots. He revived his old recipe and then himself, simmering ginger and ginseng for hours into the perfect Bao. Word spread. Soon he was getting requests throughout New York City from Queens to Canal Street.

“We created Ginbao to bring the health benefits to everyone, not just the flavor,” said founder Mr. Mak. “It takes true ingredients and time to create a potent, precious Bao. Many tries later, we found it.”

Ginbao takes its name from that core recipe:

Ginger and Ginseng are power ingredients in Asian wellness—and they’re delicious.

Bao is the Chinese word for a slow-simmered brew. In fact, Bao has about 40 other meanings, including “precious,” “fix” and “gold” — all which apply to this addictively healthy drink.

“Mr. Mak’s has successfully made a TCM inspired health beverage accessible to the consumer,” says Certified Aruvedic Practitioner Cooper Chou. “Each beverage has an Ayurvedic benefit that caters to each person and their specific needs.”

Mr. Mak’s Ginbao has three longbrews, each with key ingredients drawn from traditional remedies to deliver great taste and specific effects. All are un-carbonated, gluten-free and natural, no added sugar and as few as 40 calories.

Attendees can experience Mr. Mak’s Ginbao wellness beverage at Natural Products Expo West, Booth 9643, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA on March 10-12. For more information on the brand please visit http://mrmaks.com/.

About Mr. Mak’s

As a refugee in the 1970’s, the founder Mr. Mak hustled nonstop for his American Dream. He got it, along with stress, exhaustion, and physical funks. But then he remembered an old family recipe for a Ginger Bao (brew) with ginseng. He put the kettle on and was soon enjoying renewed health and sharing this potent drink with family and friends from Chinatown to Queens. Now he’s bringing the jing to people everywhere.