Munkijo Offers Range of Pure Coconut Products

IRVINE, CA. – With deep roots in the past and a keen vision for the future, the family-owned Munkijo has not only emerged as a leading source of premium-quality coconut items but as a welcome alternative to the many mass-produced coconut products on the market today backed by impersonal global conglomerates and awash in exaggerated marketing hype.

No wonder more and more discerning coconut lovers are discovering the Munkijo difference every single day. And no wonder Munkijo is enjoying its most dramatic period of retail expansion and product innovation to date.

How Munkijo “Rose” Though the Generations

Getting to know the Munkijo brand means taking a journey both across the world and across time to meet a delightfully adventurous Filipino girl named Rose Sisante. It’s the early 1960’s, and Rose is happily spending summers and holidays on her family’s coconut farm in the province of Quezon, the coconut capital of the Philippines.

Here, young Rose is learning firsthand the seemingly endless ways all parts of the coconut tree can be utilized in daily life while also being inspired by the pride and passion her uncle and his team of farmers put into their demanding work each and every day.

Flash forward five decades and Rose (joined by her husband Sonny) is today applying that very same level of pride and passion to the award-winning Munkijo brand.

As Rose recently said, “At Munkijo, our commitment to quality comes as naturally as our coconuts – a commitment not only to offer the widest possible range of organic coconut products, but to honor the rich heritage of my family and all of the other farmers who have been making the Philippines a bastion of coconut excellence and sustainable stewardship for generations.”

Coconuts For Life!

Founded to be the definitive “all coconut” brand in the U.S. today, Munkijo offers a wide range of premium-quality coconut products that showcase just how versatile this remarkable gift from nature truly is. Among the brand’s many unadulterated products (all using pure organic coconut ingredients grown naturally):

Coconut Water: Munkijo 100% Organic Coconut Water has no added sugar or preservatives, and is never made from concentrate.

Coconut Oil: Munkijo Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is unadulterated, cold-pressed, centrifuge-processed, vegan, paleo-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

Coconut Sugar: Munkijo Organic Coconut Sugar is a perfect alternative to refined sugars and artificial sweeteners.

Coconut Nectar: Munkijo Organic Coconut Nectar is an ideal complement to pancakes, cereal, teas, coffee and desserts.

Coconut Spread: Munkijo Organic Coconut Spread is a sweet and decadent treat that can be enjoyed straight from the jar or spread on toast, pastries and desserts.

Coconut BBQ Briquettes: Munkijo Organic Coconut BBQ Briquettes burn cleaner than charcoal and help make your BBQs tastier without the worry of smoke contaminating your grilled foods.

Munkijo is also introducing two other exciting products soon – Wild Munki Mojo Hot Sauce and Organic Coconut Balsamic Vinegar – and will not only expand its family of coconut products but introduce several non-coconut-based natural products over the months ahead. Munkijo products are sold in select health and mainstream markets nationwide and at www.munkijo.com (among other online shopping sites).

Sourced From The Very Best Nature Has To Offer

Committed to avoiding the industry shortcuts many coconut brands use to decrease manufacturing time and increase profits, Munkijo utilizes exhaustive quality-control production techniques designed to both enrich the lives of their customers and enhance the prosperity of their farmers. The company’s organic virgin coconut oil, for example, uses the centrifuge process rather than the faster and more profitable expeller process many other brands employ, while Munkijo’s unique coconut briquettes burn much cleaner than their charcoal counterparts.

Moreover, Munkijo only uses the very best organic coconuts they can find and, as noted, ensures that all of its products are unadulterated – resulting in the sublime level of flavor, texture and purity nature intended.

“Coconut farming has defined my family for generations and we’re thrilled to share the countless health and flavor benefits of organic coconuts from my homeland through the Munkijo brand,” added Rose Sisante. “And although our company continues to grow, nothing will ever change our core promise to put quality over quantity, to make certain our products are free of unnatural ingredients, and to always keep the welfare of our farmers and our planet uppermost in mind.”

For more information and to purchase products please visit www.munkijo.com.