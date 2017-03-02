Nation’s Leading Maple Water Brand to Showcase DRINKmaple and DRINKmelon at Natural Products Expo West

Vermont-Based Beverage Company DRINKmaple Offers Premium Organic, Shelf-Stable Beverages – Now Widely Available Across the U.S.

ST. ALBANS, VT (February 21, 2017) – DRINKmaple, maker of the nation’s leading maple water, will be showcasing its namesake, DRINKmaple Organic Maple Water, and newest launch, DRINKmelon Organic Watermelon Water, at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California from March 10-12 at Booth #8613.

Dedicated to innovating in the beverage space by creating healthful hydration for the broader consumer, DRINKmaple has seen significant success over the past 12 months, expanding throughout the U.S. at an unprecedented pace. The plant-based functional beverages can now be found in more than 6,000 stores nationally, as well as on Amazon and on drinkmaple.com. Over the course of 2016, the brand quadrupled its growth.

“We’re excited to be at Expo West again this year as we continue to grow our national footprint and engage with new customers across the country,” said Kate Weiler, co-founder and CEO of DRINKmaple. “This show puts us in front of members of the industry and consumers alike, both of whom are integral in growing our distribution and innovating our product line. These are big focuses for us for 2017.”

DRINKmelon Launch

Like DRINKmaple Organic Maple Water, new sister beverage DRINKmelon Organic Watermelon Water is made from one single ingredient straight from a plant source: organic watermelons. The premium beverage is organic, non-GMO, Kosher, gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan. Harvested at the peak of ripeness, sun-ripened watermelons are peeled and juiced before undergoing a gentle filtration process, preserving the water’s freshness, taste, and nutritional benefits.

DRINKmelon is priced at $2.99 per 12 fluid ounce bottle and is currently available for purchase in Whole Foods Markets in Florida and the Midwest, Wegmans, Ahold Stores, which includes Stop & Shop, Martin’s Food Markets and Giant Food Stores, ShopRite/Wakefern Supermarkets, Bristol Farms, Earth Fare, and New Seasons.

DRINKmaple Distribution Updates

Original beverage DRINKmaple Organic Maple Water (launched May 2014) has hit shelves in new retailers across the country. New major grocers and regional stores carrying the beverage include popular wholesale club Sam’s Club, Whole Foods Markets in four regions: North Atlantic, Southwest, Midwest and Florida, select CVS Pharmacy locations, Earth Fare, Bristol Farms, Publix, HEB, Safeway, Roche Brothers, Giant Eagle, Big Y World Class Market, New Seasons Markets, Hannaford Supermarkets, Harmons Grocery Stores, and all Kroger divisions.

DRINKmaple Organic Maple Water can be found in more than 6,000 conventional and natural grocers, specialty food stores, restaurants and fitness studios across the U.S. and is available internationally in six countries in Europe, including the U.K.

To learn more, visit: www.drinkmaple.com.

Facebook: /drinkmaple

Twitter: @drinkmaple

Instagram: @drinkmaple

About DRINKmaple:

At DRINKmaple, we’re on a mission to innovate in the beverage space by creating healthful hydration for the broader consumer. We are makers of DRINKmaple Organic Maple Water, a premium plant-based hydration beverage consisting of the raw sap tapped directly from sugar maple trees in Vermont, and DRINKmelon Organic Watermelon Water, a plant-based, single-ingredient functional beverage is made from 100% organic watermelons.