NatureWise Enters Distribution Relationship with KeHE Distributors LLC

ASHLAND, OR (January 3,2017) – NatureWise, creator of Whole Body Vitality Drinks, has entered into a distribution relationship with KeHE Distributors LLC, a national leader in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty food and beverage products to natural, specialty, and grocery retailers.

“We’re thrilled to launch this relationship,” said NatureWise CEO DavidPaul Doyle. “KaHE supports and distributes brands with the best ingredients that natural consumers crave, and our new beverages are a perfect fit. We look forward to expanding our retail distribution and introducing NatureWise to an entire new set of consumers.”

NatureWise Whole Body Vitality Drinks offer a clinical dose of organic ashwagandha, sparkling organic teas, organic fruit juice concentrates, electrolytes, and amino acids. Recently ranked the #1 New Release in Amazon’s Sparkling Juice Drinks category, the beverage provides whole body benefits including reduced stress, enhanced focus, improved mood, and decreased stress-related over-eating.

KaHE Distributors LLC will be working with NatureWise for West Coast distribution of the beverage, which was released this fall. “This relationship signals an exciting time for NatureWise,” Doyle says. “It is an important part of a strong West Coast roll-out that will make our beverage available to more retails and pave the way for national distribution.”

NatureWise utilizes the brand management services of Cascadia Managing Brands based out of Ramsey, NJ, to assist with their sales and marketing efforts.

About NatureWise

NatureWise is a natural beverage and supplements company dedicated to helping people live healthier, happier lives. Since their inception in 2012, NatureWise has consistently produced the highest quality products possible, at the very best price available, anywhere. Their expanding line includes the new vitality beverages and time-released probiotics, as well as supplements that enhance daily support, including mood, energy, and weight management. Naturally, with enthusiasm and integrity, they offer products that deliver amazing benefits to help customers live healthy — and joyfully! For more information, visit www.NatureWise.com

About KeHE:

KeHE Distributors, LLC is a Certified B Corporation that serves over 30,000 stores in the natural & organic, specialty and fresh foods industry. KeHE is an employee owned company with over 4,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.KeHE.com