New 7UP Campaign Asks Consumers to “Mix it UP”

PLANO, TX (February 13, 2017) — 7UP is ready to mix things up, debuting a new creative direction in an integrated campaign launched today. 7UP unveiled its new “Mix It UP a Little” campaign – spotlighting the classic soft drink as an essential staple for baking, cooking and, of course, cocktails.

The campaign showcases the versatility of 7UP and leans into the truth that not only is 7UP a great beverage on its own, but you can do a lot with 7UP – from creating mixed drinks to punching up food recipes. With no other brand positioning themselves as a versatile add-in within the soda category, 7UP expands into a new territory.

“We didn’t need to look far to realize that people have been using 7UP as a component of their concoctions for decades. We wanted to acknowledge that truth and elevate all the ways in which consumers are enjoying our product,” said Kevin Brandvold, director of marketing for 7UP. “We’re excited that 7UP represents a trusted ingredient to our consumers, and this campaign really brings that idea to life.”

The new spots from Deutsch leverage insights from consumers about the ways in which they already use the product as a mixer – and their claims that 7UP is the only lemon lime soda that works best as a mixer. The first spot, “Yacht”, which launched today features party hosts preparing a tray of crowd pleasing cocktails and then transports them to various social scenes, with a cameo from rapper 2 Chainz. A corresponding spot, “Granny”, will launch at the end of April which highlights 7UP’s usefulness in the kitchen.

“For this campaign, we wanted to demonstrate all of the ways you can mix 7UP,” said Brett Craig, Executive Creative Director at Deutsch. “We liked the notion of showing our characters in unexpected situations that highlight the ways they’ve used 7UP as a staple mixer. This is a positioning no brand in the category has taken, and it’s a bold one for 7UP.”

Digital videos from The Richards Group provide a variety of recipes that incorporate 7UP and help the consumer create everything from bundt cake to kimchi to punch. The videos feature Sir Mix-a-Lot, M.C. and rapper, mixing and playfully naming his own custom recipes such as a “Bubble Bundt” cake and “Mrs. Butterworth Be Jalapeño Business” cocktail. On the brand site, a recipe generator features food and cocktail recipes, helping hosts find the best refreshment for their gathering – like girls’ night, dinner parties, backyard parties and more.

“I was excited to be a part of this campaign and put my own spin on some 7UP mixers,” said Sir Mix-a-Lot, M.C. “7UP is a classic ingredient for any great cocktail, but I think we brought a new freshness with our creations.”

The campaign support will continue through upcoming activations, with a Tastemade partnership and exclusive retail partnership, as well as a yet to be revealed big summer kick-off.

To learn more about 7UP, visit www.7up.com.

About 7UP

7UP is one of many flavorful brands in the beverage portfolio of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS). A favorite since 1929, 7UP is THE UNCOLA. 7UP is available in Regular, 10 calorie, Diet and Cherry varieties. DPS is a leading producer of flavored beverages, marketing 50-plus beverage brands across North America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit 7UP.com or DrPepperSnapple.com. For the brand’s latest news and updates, follow 7UP at Facebook.com/7UP or Twitter.com/7UP.