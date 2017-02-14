New Nestea Hits Retail Shelves in the U.S.

Stamford, CT (February 14, 2017) – Delivering on consumers’ changing needs, NESTEA officially unveiled today its new brand proposition, set to hit retail shelves in the U.S. this month. The reinvention is aimed at enhancing the position of NESTEA in the rapidly expanding, $4.5 billion ready-to-drink tea category.

The new NESTEA, which includes completely new reformulations and a premium product line, is the first major overhaul of the iconic tea brand’s visual identity, packaging and product line in many years, and it embodies the simplicity and delicious tasting refreshment that today’s consumers demand.

From the flavors to the ingredients, the bottle and the branding, the new NESTEA was 100% shaped from consumer research. NESTEA listened to thousands of consumers at every stage of development to understand what they are looking for in the beverage aisle. The findings were clear: consumers demand an authentic tea experience – without sacrificing taste – and the new NESTEA delivers with a reformulated, fruit flavor range and four new, premium real-brewed teas.

“With a 70-year heritage and 84% consumer awareness, NESTEA is among the most well-known beverages in the drink case today. Yet, that is not enough,” said Cassin Chaisson, Tea Marketing Director, Nestlé Waters North America. “As consumers increasingly embrace simplicity and great taste in their beverages, we are committed to providing the finest ready-to-drink tea options on the market.”

“The consumer is at the heart of the new NESTEA,” Chaisson continued. “The thousands we surveyed helped draw the reinvention blueprint for our new look, new bottles, the reformulation of our fruit-flavored line and the introduction of our real-brewed range.”

The new NESTEA fruit-flavored teas contain no high fructose corn syrup and have no artificial colors or flavors and no GMO ingredients. They are made with real sugar and stevia extract. Moreover, NESTEA’s new range of real-brewed teas is made with up to five ingredients (water, sugar, tea, rooibos and citric acid). New NESTEA sources its tea leaves from Nilgiri, India, a region known for producing high-quality tea. To showcase the product, the new NESTEA will have a contemporized, transparent bottle with a wider mouth and easier grippability.

The new fruit-flavored NESTEA product line comes in 6-packs and 23-ounce single bottles in these flavors:

Lemon

Peach

Raspberry

Authentically brewed, the new NESTEA real-brewed product line provides a true tea experience, and does not contain artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. The unique hot-fill brewing process ensures a real-brewed tea taste.

The new NESTEA real-brewed line includes:

Unsweetened Black Tea

Slightly Sweet Black Tea

Slightly Sweet Black Tea & Rooibos

Slightly Sweet Organic Green Tea

