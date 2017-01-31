New Nestlé Waters Survey Reports Most Americans Drink Water in Morning

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 31, 2017 – While it is well known that many American consumers start their morning with a hot beverage, new research released today by Nestlé Waters revealed that 88 percent of those surveyed in the U.S. drink water when they get up in the morning, and 82 percent drink water when they go to bed.

Nestlé Waters and Kantar TNS published a survey on attitudes toward water across seven countries. The survey polled consumers to explore behaviors and attitudes toward beverage choices around the world. The results found commonalities in occasions to drink water, yet significant variety in how people in different countries keep hydrated throughout the day.

“Water plays a vital role in helping the body perform many essential functions, and making smart hydration choices is a key first step to maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” said Sarah Ladden, a registered dietitian and Director, Nutrition, Health & Wellness at Nestlé Waters North America. “While Americans have many options when it comes to beverage choices, with no calories or added sugar, water should be your first choice for daily hydration.”

Americans Choose Water Most, but Drink Less than Other Countries

A vast majority of American respondents (91 percent) drink water every day – including bottled, tap or filtered water. This compares to the number of U.S. respondents who drink soda (39 percent), fruit juice (29 percent), ready-to-drink tea (19 percent) and sports and energy drinks (11 percent) each day.

While 94 percent of American respondents believe that drinking water helps maintain a healthy lifestyle, only 58 percent report drinking at least one liter (33.8 ounces) a day –

below the average for all countries surveyed (68 percent). In the U.S., consumers reported they think adults should drink 6.5 glasses of water per day. The only country that reported adults should drink less than that amount was the U.K. at 6 glasses of water.

The reality is that the amount of fluid an individual needs varies from person to person and is affected by a variety of factors, including age, gender, physical activity, environment and more.

“The results demonstrate that many individuals are unclear with regard to daily water needs,” said Ladden. “While we don’t have a hard and fast water intake recommendation in the U.S., the U.S. Dietary Guidelines specifically call for a reduction in consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages. Water – plain and sparkling – is a smart choice to stay hydrated and avoid excess calories and sugar.”

When Consumers Drink Water – Country by Country

The survey found that American respondents drink the most water at home with meals (91 percent), slightly more than those who drink water while dining out (87 percent). When it comes to travel, they are more likely than the average consumers in other countries to drink water in their car (72 percent versus 65 percent, respectively), and only 40 percent are likely to drink water on public transportation.

When waking up or going to sleep each day, habits vary greatly. In Turkey, 98 percent of respondents report they drink water before going to bed versus just 82 percent of those surveyed in the U.S. and 84 percent of those in the U.K. who said the same.

Bottled Water Around the World

Consumers choose bottled water as their top daily beverage in the U.S. (51 percent), Italy (81 percent) and Mexico (70 percent) compared to those in Turkey, U.K. and France who prefer hot beverages – including coffee and tea – by a margin of 85 percent, 83 percent and 64 percent, respectively. Milk is the top beverage choice in China (59 percent).

American respondents choose to drink bottled water, they said, because it’s refreshing (96 percent), healthy (93 percent) and safe (92 percent). Respondents in China choose to drink bottled water because it’s convenient (92 percent) and those in Mexico and France do so because it’s healthy (98 and 95 respectively).

Methodology

Kantar TNS and Nestlé Waters conducted an online survey that explored attitudes about water consumption across seven countries including China, France, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States. The survey was conducted in August 2016 and distributed to 3,504 people (about 500 people per country). Each sample is representative of a population aged 18 to 64 years (except for Mexico and Turkey, where the survey included anyone over 18, and in China, where the surveyed population was aged 18 to 55 years old).

