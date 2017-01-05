nuun Introduces “Vitamins” Line

Sports Nutrition Pioneer Develops Innovative Line to Combat Chronic Diseases and Dehydration

January 4, 2017– Seattle, Washington – nuun® and company announces their latest innovation, Vitamins, addressing the needs of daily wellness and healthy hydration. They have applied their expertise of optimizing hydration with clean ingredients for athletes by developing a product line for everyone looking to live a healthy life. nuun Vitamins is formulated with the vitamins and minerals the overall population is most deficient in, plus the optimal balance of electrolytes for everyday activity.

Seventy-five percent of the United States is chronically dehydrated with the majority of fluids adults and children consume lacking the nutrient density they need and littered with added sugars. This has been linked to heart disease, diabetes and obesity as well as decreased cognitive and athletic performance. Nuun developed Vitamins as a solution to this epidemic through their knowledge of the precise blend of electrolytes and vitamins for optimal hydration and health.

“Our society is in a critical state with preventable chronic diseases at an all-time high,” said Kevin Rutherford, President and CEO of nuun. “At nuun we strive to create positive change and developed Vitamins as part of our continued efforts to help reverse these trends.”

nuun Vitamins is an effervescent, self-dissolving tablet you add to water consisting of eleven vitamins and minerals that are the most under consumed micronutrients within the overall public and those that athletes need to consume in larger quantities. These include vitamin A, C, and E for immune function and antioxidant support, B12 and folate for energy metabolism and minerals, magnesium and calcium for muscle function and bone support. The vitamin levels are 25-50% of the recommended daily value in order to maximize nutrient absorption. Fluid delivery is optimized given the complete electrolyte blend and addition of non-GMO cane sugar. Vitamins has very low sugar with only 2 grams per serving and 10 total calories.

“Given the research and development of our Active line, we have optimized waters’ ability to hydrate and transport nutrients into the body,” added Vishal Patel, Chief Nutritionist for nuun. “With Vitamins we learned our complete electrolyte profile with the correct vitamin blend could have a synergistic improvement on immune function and healthy hydration.”

nuun Vitamins is available in four non-caffeinated flavors strawberry melon, blueberry pomegranate, grapefruit orange and tangerine lime and two caffeinated options; ginger lemonade and blackberry citrus. The caffeine is 40 mg of organically sourced whole leaf green tea extract. Each tube of nuun Vitamins contains 12 tablet servings with a retail price of $6.99. The line will be available at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, REI and other natural, grocery and sports specialty retailers across the country.



About nuun & company

nuun, based in Seattle, WA, is on a mission to inspire a healthier, happier, more active lifestyle so that everyone can achieve life’s next personal best. As the pioneer of electrolyte enhanced drink tablets, nuun is passionate about and committed to replenishing active people and our planet by using clean ingredients and practices in the great tasting and industry leading sports drink. Founded in 2004, nuun was the first to separate electrolyte replacement from carbohydrates, and twelve years later nuun active hydration remains the #1 selling sport drink product in bike, run, outdoor specialty, and outdoor chain stores. To learn more, visit www.nuunlife.com or follow them on social media.