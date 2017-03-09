Obrigado Coconut Water Introduces Three Fruit-Flavored Varieties and Expands Distribution

IRVINE, CA – March 9, 2017 – Obrigado Premium 100 Percent Pure Coconut Water today announced it will be adding three fruit-flavored varieties to its existing lineup of 100 percent pure coconut water: Mango Acerola, Tangerine, and Pineapple Strawberry. The new flavors are all-natural and sourced from Brazil, which is where all Obrigado coconuts are grown. Like Obrigado Premium 100 Percent Coconut Water, these new fruit blends are sourced from pure fresh ingredients, never from concentrate.

“We’ve had a great reception to Obrigado here in the U.S.,” said Diane Roy, president and general manager of Aurantiaca USA LLC, the company that brings Obrigado to the U.S. “We initially introduced our pure 100 percent coconut water in Southern California and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Now we’re building upon that to not only add new flavors but also increase our distribution to new areas of the country.”

All three flavors pack a powerful vitamin C punch. Mango Acerola combines mango and acerola, a cherry-like fruit that is native to South America and other parts of the world that boasts 10 times the vitamin C of orange juice. The Tangerine and Pineapple Strawberry flavors are also naturally high in vitamin C. When combined with the naturally high potassium in coconut water, these new flavors make an ideal replacement for sports drinks which are typically high in sugar. Together, these flavors and the original version now offer consumers a variety of tastes and flavors. All of the flavors will be sampled at the company’s Expo West booth (H427).

Obrigado is all-natural, never from concentrate, has no added sugar or preservatives, and is strictly non-GMO. The company owns its own farms in Bahia, Brazil where it grows its coconut trees and each tree has a barcode for complete traceability. To ensure the freshest coconut water taste Obrigado uses a patented extraction method that prevents air and light – which can alter the taste — from touching the coconut water. The company is also committed to the planet with a goal of zero waste.

Distribution is rapidly expanding and, in addition to California where Obrigado was launched, it is currently authorized in Florida, Oregon and the Northeast through retailers including Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions/Safeway, Raley’s, Stater Bros., Fairway Market, Bristol Farms, ShopRite and Lucky’s Market. Obrigado is available in both a 400 mL bottle and a one-liter container. Both sizes can also be purchased directly from the Obrigado website (www.obrigadonatural.com) in 12-packs.

About Obrigado

Obrigado premium 100 percent pure coconut water is coconut water in its purest state. The company is committed to providing quality coconut water while respecting the environment, combining advanced processes and sustainable practices from tree to bottle. Obrigado is sourced from young, green coconuts grown in the Northeast region of Brazil, including its own farms in the state of Bahia where each tree has a unique bar code for traceability and quality. There are four all-natural varieties including original, Mango Acerola, Tangerine and Pineapple Strawberry. Obrigado is brought to the U.S. by Aurantiaca USA LLC, an affiliate of Grupo Aurantiaca LLC. For more information about Obrigado, visit obrigadonatural.com.