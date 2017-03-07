OXiGEN Expands Product Line with Release of Shot

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 6, 2017) – The leader in enhanced natural recovery, OXiGEN will officially launch its new 0.5 fl. oz. OXiGEN shot product at Natural Products Expo West 2017 in Anaheim, CA this week. OXiGEN shot is a highly concentrated version of OXiGEN water, the brand’s debut product, which contains 100 times the oxygen of regular water.

“OXiGEN shot is a game changer,” says Blair Bentham, Chairman and CEO of OXiGEN’s parent company, Formula Four Beverages Inc. “This is a first to market recovery tool that’s completely natural, has five times the oxygen of OXiGEN water and can be beneficial in so many different aspects of our lives from muscle recovery to mental fatigue and jet lag, even over consumption of alcohol.”

OXiGEN water and shot both contain a proprietary O4 oxygen molecule rather than O2 oxygen, which is a compressed gas that dissipates from any bottle when opened. A 6-month, double-blind, placebo controlled study completed at Indiana State University shows that OXiGEN reduces the effects of fatigue and improves post-exercise recovery in general. The study has completed peer review and will be published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition Spring 2017.

OXiGEN shot is the first natural recovery product on the market that easily be taken anywhere (it’s even TSA-friendly!) and contains no sugar, no caffeine, no calories and no unhealthy additives. OXiGEN is not a stimulant, so it doesn’t give you a rush or subsequent crash, just a general sense of well-being.

OXiGEN shot’s debut comes on the heels of a highly successful first 18 months in market for OXiGEN water, which is now available at more than 2,800 retail locations across 30 states, thanks in part to its distribution agreements with KeHE, Unified Grocers-Market Centre and C&S Wholesale Grocers. OXiGEN water is also available at select retailers in Mexico, with further expansion into the Mexican market expected during Q1 2017.

OXiGEN water and OXiGEN shots will be showcased at Expo West 2017 at Booth #H208 in the Hilton Anaheim, and are currently available for purchase via Amazon.com. Visit www.drinkOXiGEN.comfor more information.

About OXiGEN

Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2014, Formula Four Beverages Inc. is the premier supplier of high-quality, science-based oxygenated beverage products that benefit the health, wellness and lifestyle of everyone; our products don’t discriminate. For more information visit us at www.drinkOXiGEN.com or chat with us through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @F4OXiGEN. ASO® is a registered trademark of Oxigenesis, Inc. Used with permission.

