PepsiCo Announces IZZE FUSIONS Line

PURCHASE, NY (March 20, 2017) — Fizzy bubbles, sparkling water and a fusion of natural fruit juices come together in PepsiCo’s new beverage IZZE FUSIONS. The “sorta juice, sorta soda, sorta sparkling water” is now available from coast to coast in three delicious flavors – Orange Mango, Lemon Lime and Strawberry Melon. IZZE FUSIONS is 60 calories per 12-ounce can and has no artificial sweeteners or artificial flavors.

“With IZZE FUSIONS – it was important we captured the essence of the new generation of teens blazing their own paths and living in the ‘undefined,'” said Rosemarie Iannucci, Marketing Director, PepsiCo. “Their passion is what inspired every step of the launch – from the beverage itself to the creative, mobile and digital-focused marketing campaign. And it’s a product parents can feel good about buying for their teens.”

To celebrate the launch, IZZE FUSIONS is teaming up with Shawn Mendes to host a celebration in New York City before he kicks off his headlining arena world tour. Camp IZZE, on April 8, will be a “sorta music festival, sorta inspirational summit, sorta world-changing melding of the minds,” honoring teens who believe in scrapping labels and living in the “undefined” – just like IZZE FUSIONS. The brand is completely transforming Duggal Greenhouse into an IZZE FUSIONS fantasy with special musical performances (to be announced), interactive playlabs, refreshment zones and more. The event will also serve as a fundraising kick-off to the T.J. Martell Foundation’s annual New York Family Day, and will include teen change agents and actors Yara Shahidi and Gaten Matarazzo who will share how they defied stereotypes and smashed labels to reach their success.

“I’m looking forward to being part of Camp IZZE,” shared Shawn Mendes. “For my upcoming U.S. tour, I teamed up with IZZE FUSIONS to give away tickets and meet-and-greets, and auction off some amazing experiences with me, all to help benefit the T.J. Martell Foundation, the music industry’s largest organization supporting cutting-edge research for leukemia, cancer and AIDS.”

Tickets for Camp IZZE are free and available on a limited first-come, first-serve basis. Please visit the RSVP link to sign up.

IZZE FUSIONS will also be touring the country so teens all over can try it out and taste the “undefined” goodness. Check out IZZE.com for more information on IZZE FUSIONS and join the conversation across social with #ITJUSTIZ.

