The Pickle Juice Company Launches Boxed Packaging

MESQUITE, TX (February 28, 2017) — The Pickle Juice Company, the maker of the first purpose-built sports beverage on the market, which is scientifically proven to relieve muscle cramps, announces today the launch of Pickle Juice™ in a 20 liter box. Complete with an easy to use spout, athletes can now grab a cup, push down on the tap and consume for a quick reboot. The new packaging contains the same proprietary formula as the brand’s 100 percent natural, extra strength product. Targeting sports teams and events, the boxed packaging aims to meet the growing demand of athletes turning to this one-of-a-kind product to enhance overall performance.

“We are excited to offer the 20 liter boxed packaging to supply entire teams with Pickle Juice™, which helps alleviate muscle cramps and aid hydration,” said Filip Keuppens, VP of global sales and marketing for The Pickle Juice Company. “With the growing popularity of Pickle Juice™, we want to cater to the audience that demands larger quantities of our sports beverage. The new packaging is a great alternative to our current products that are suited for individual servings, yet still contains the same 100 percent natural proprietary ingredients.”

The launch of the boxed packaging comes on the heels of the company recently unveiling its Pickle Juice™ Pro Cycling Team, which united three elite international cyclists under The Pickle Juice Company’s title sponsorship. This partnership serves as a prime example of the growing popularity of Pickle Juice™ among professional athletes and serves as a testament to the proven benefits of the company’s unique formula.

Consumers beyond committed athletes are turning to The Pickle Juice Company’s 100 percent natural formula, which contains added electrolytes and vitamins, without any sugar, gluten, caffeine, or artificial color or flavor. The Extra Strength formula is available in shot form and in the new boxed packaging, and offers 14 times more electrolytes than the average sports drink. The Pickle Juice™ remedy helps people fight nocturnal leg cramps, heat illness, dehydration and more. As a result of growing demand, The Pickle Juice Company experienced 42 percent domestic growth and 60 percent total business growth in 2016, and forecasts 100 percent growth in 2017.

“Responding to the worldwide demand for Pickle Juice™, we successfully expanded to offer the Pickle Juice product line internationally in 2016, including distribution in Central America, South America and Australasia,” said Keuppens. “Now, we are looking to enter Europe and other global markets to establish new relationships and offer our natural solution to a boader audience. We are thrilled to be a part of the growing conversation around Pickle Juice™ and its effectivess.”

The new boxed packaging is available online, directly from The Pickle Juice Company for a SRP of $89.99. The established line of products includes 8oz. and 16.oz bottles of 100% Natural Pickle Juice Sport, 2.5oz. bottles of 100% Natural Extra Strength Pickle Juice Shot and 1 liter bottles of Pickle Juice Chaser. For more information, please visitwww.picklepower.com.

About The Pickle Juice Company

Established in 2001, The Pickle Juice Company’s proprietary recipe was developed specifically to help prevent dehydration and muscle cramping caused by heat and muscle exertion. Due to its proven functionality for muscle cramps and its efficiency as a hydration aid, Pickle Juice is becoming more and more commonly used by athletes, the military, people working in strenuous or hot environments and the elderly who suffer from night-time muscle cramps. For more information or to purchase products from The Pickle Juice Company visit www.picklepower.com.

