Pier Coffee Expands Its Offering of Canned Cold Brew

SEATTLE, WA (March 6, 2017) — Pier Coffee announces a line extension of their cold brew coffee portfolio. New products coming out this quarter include a decaffeinated cold brew and a seasonally-focused cold brew called Elle’s Reserve. All of Pier’s products are available in either still or nitro cans. Pier cold brew is crafted in Pier Coffee’s Washington brewery using a unique brewing system and distributed throughout the Pacific Northwest in bars, restaurants, retail grocery stores, and hotels.

“At Pier, we work continually to create a cold brew that is preservative and additive free while still maintaining strict safety standards and emphasizing origin flavor,” says Pier Coffee founder, Erin Williamson. “We see other brands diving into flavored coffee, but we are excited to continue pushing the depth available in just the beans themselves.” In addition to a focus on the unique science of cold brewing, Pier Coffee is also committed to sourcing coffee from women owned farms and cooperatives. Erin Williamson notes, “80-90% of the field work of growing coffee is done by women but often women only own 10-20% of the product grown or the land on which it is grown. Gender equity in sourcing is a key focus of ours and something we consider along with flavor profile whenever selecting green coffee for our cold brew.” Through the Elle’s Reserve product in particular Pier is sharing the individual stories of women who work growing coffee.

Pier Coffee, an exclusively cold brew coffee company, was founded in 2014 by coffee veteran, Erin Williamson. Erin sees cold brew as a vehicle for introducing the vibrant and complex origin flavors of coffee to more people. Inspired by the possibilities of cold brew, Erin left the cafe business to start Pier Coffee in a 90 square foot “nano-brewery.” Pier Coffee’s flagship

product is a single-origin, seasonally sourced cold brew concentrate. In the early days of the business, Pier Concentrate was delivered to Seattle-area cold brew drinkers on a weekly delivery route. Erin Williamson recalls, “Friends and family basically kickstarted Pier by making weekly delivery orders. I’d pack bottles of coffee in my car and drive them around before dawn on Monday mornings, like a milkman.”

With placements in local grocery stores, Pier Coffee expanded from the 90 square foot nano-brewery to a 1600 square foot micro-brewery and started producing cans of cold brew. In 2016 Pier made a significant jump to a 12,000 square foot brewery and plans to expand portfolio options beyond coffee.

Pier Coffee is brewed by marrying the principles of coffee extraction with beer brewing science. At the Pier Brewery, attention is paid to time, temperature, pressure, agitation, atmosphere, grind size as well as water conditioning and grain beds. These unique brewing methods allow Pier Coffee cold brew to have a fruit-forward, origin based initial flavor as well as a chocolatey finish that is

typical in cold brew. The resulting products have been called the “best packaged cold brew on the market.”

More information about Pier Coffee can be found at www.piercoffee.com