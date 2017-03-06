Pro Watercross Tour Signs SHARK as Official Energy Drink for World Championship

Phoenix, AZ (March 3, 2017) — Recently coming ashore in the US, SHARK Energy Drink, www.sharkenergyusa.com, will bring a long and storied history, superior flavor and sustained energy to Pro Watercross athletes and fans at each tour stop and the Championships as a new sponsor of the Pro Watercross Tour for 2017. Competitors and fans will now be able to get their hands on the lighter and more refreshing taste of SHARK Stimulation and SHARK Sugar Free just like the millions of SHARK loyalists in more than 80 countries who have been enjoying what many believe to be the “original” energy drink for years.

“We are super stoked to have SHARK Energy Drink join us at the 2017 Pro Watercross National Tour and World Championship as the Official Energy Drink sponsor,” AJ Handler, CEO of Pro Watercross said today. “This is a great company with a proven product and we are proud to have them as a sponsor. Part of our bringing them on board was trying the drink and we loved it. Now we are excited to be able to bring SHARK Energy Drink to the fans at our events.”

Like Pro Watercross and the PWC sport, SHARK Energy Drink combines authenticity, innovation, and tradition to offer a natural high-energy hit. Combining exclusively natural caffeine from coffee beans with refreshing, fruit-drenched flavors, SHARK Energy Drinks beat out other leading caffeinated drinks in blind taste tests and are designed to stimulate your mind and body whenever you need it most. SHARK Energy Drinks provide a safe, effective, natural, gluten-free way to boost your energy and endurance without the synthetic ingredients and preservatives of the category leaders.

Available in both SHARK Stimulation (original flavor) and SHARK Sugar Free formulas, the difference is in the authenticity of the brand and the premium natural ingredients. SHARK Energy Drink is well known in 80 countries as a respected standalone product and as a favorite mixer, evidenced by its own ever-growing cocktail range. Later this year, SHARK Energy Drink will introduce the additions of SHARK Apple & Melon and SHARK Red Berries varieties while enjoying the best watercross racing and freestyle in the United States.

“We are equally stoked to join the Pro Watercross family again on this year’s Tour and Championship. We feel our strong global branding and premium natural ingredients align very well with the natural energy, nonstop competitiveness, and global make up of the teams competing on the tour in one of the greatest water sports on the planet – ‘Bring Out The Beast,’” said Tim Sullivan, President of Energy Beverages Inc, master importer and representative of SHARK Energy Drinks here in the USA.

SHARK’s tagline, “Bring Out The Beast,” matches with the intense, competitive energy of Pro Watercross events, while the fun, fresh fruit flavors provide the perfect complement for the laid-back, fun atmosphere fans invariable encounter out the water and in the pits.

“We always strive to partner with sponsors who epitomize the same dedication to excellence and adventure, and SHARK Energy Drinks is a welcome addition to our Pro Watercross family”, Handler said.

The partnership between Pro Watercross and SHARK will take shape at the first round of the national tour on May 7-8 at Panama City Beach, FL where the unique flavors of SHARK Energy Drink will be available on site.

About SHARK Energy Drink

Imported from Thailand where they have the most natural farm to table food supply chain in the world, SHARK Energy Drinks use exclusively natural caffeine from coffee beans and together with other ingredients; it provides a sustained release of inner energy. Natural flavorings make it fruitier and more refreshing than other energy drinks, making it a favorite for customers in more than 80 countries. Owned by Osotspa Company Limited, the SHARK brand is backed by more than 120 years of expertise and fine-tuning their product to provide the satisfying, thirst-quenching energy drinks.

For more information about SHARK Energy Drink and its parent company Osotspa, please visit http://www.sharkenergy.com/corporate-profile.html. To sample SHARK Energy Drink and for visuals, please contact Shep Doniger at 561-637-5750 or sdoniger@bdcginc.com.