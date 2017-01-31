Recov Beverages & Heidelberg Distribution Introduce THIRTY

CINCINNATI, OH, January 30, 2017 – Recov Beverages & Heidelberg Distribution this week will officially launch THIRTY, a health-focused recovery drink.

Heidelberg is currently serving 26,000 retailers throughout Ohio and Kentucky and the new drink plans to make their way into shelves around the Midwest in the coming months.

THIRTY’s initial launch will include two flavors: Raspberry + Cherry and Tangerine + Orange. The new recovery drink contains just 30 calories and nearly triple the amount of electrolytes as your average sports drink and consists of all natural ingredients and essential vitamins including stevia, monk fruit juice, and vitamin B.

Recov Beverage’s first two flavors are available for purchase now on both Amazon Prime and the company’s website, ThirtyDrink.com.