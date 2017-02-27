RETHINK Brands Expands into NYC and Surrounding Boroughs

Ellicott City, Maryland (February 17, 2017) — RETHINK Brands, a mission-based beverage company determined to reduce the impact of plastic bottles & waste in our world has arrived in the New York Metro. Their recent distribution partnership with Big Geyser of New York allows RETHINK to expand their eastern footprint.

The world of bottled water consumption continues to grow every single day. More people are recognizing the importance of proper hydration than ever before. In fact, 2017 will represent the first year that US bottled water consumption will outpace carbonated soft drinks. However, with all of the inherent good supporting that statistic, it also adds to a growing issue… plastic bottle waste. On average, over 50 billion plastic bottles are consumed in the US, with over 40 billion ending up in landfills and oceans.

RETHINK believes that we can have both, healthy hydration & sustainable consumption. By offering premium water in 70% paperboard cartons versus traditional PET plastic they are promoting a mentality where simple solutions can deliver massive change.

“The New York Metro area is a critical geography when it comes to the green movement. Given the size of the population and the influence it has on global trends, it’s imperative that we focus efforts there. RETHINK couldn’t be more excited to partner with Big Geyser… there is simply no one better. They are the industry standard when it comes to launching, managing, and supporting beverage innovation”, said Matt Swanson, Founder and CEO of RETHINK Brands.

About Big Geyser Inc

Big Geyser has been building brands in New York since 1986, founded by Irving Hershkowitz, who was a legend in the New York Beverage world. What started out as a small operation, from the trunk of Irving’s car, has turned into one of the largest distributors of premium non-alcoholic beverages and snacks in the country.

Big Geyser Inc. services accounts in all channels of trade throughout the 5 boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Putnam, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Their portfolio represents some of the largest beverage manufacturers in the world including the Coca Cola Company, Nestle, Campbell’s and Monster Energy. They are family owned & operated focused on delivering superior levels of service to all of their customers. Visit www.biggeyser.com for more information.

About RETHINK Brands

RETHINK Brands is a mission-driven, consumer goods company offering beverages packaged in renewable resources. Beyond simply plastic bottle alternatives, RETHINK takes pride in creating high quality & great tasting water through a seven-step purification process. Their belief is that all products should have the ability to offer improve health both inside and outside. The company, based in Ellicott City, Md., launched in January 2016 and has quickly expanded along the East and West coasts. Visit http://drinkrethinkwater.com/ for more information.