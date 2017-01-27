RIPE Craft Juices Introduces RIPE Bar Juice

New Haven, CT (January 19, 2017) The farm to table movement resulted from consumer desire to eat fresh and eat local. Now a CT-based Craft Juicery is bring the concept to cocktails with the country’s first cold-pressed, fresh juice bar mixers — RIPE Bar Juice™

Created by entrepreneur Michel Boissy who grew tired of gallon jugs of “day-glo” Margarita mixers, RIPE Bar Juices are redefining consumer expectations of what cocktail mixers can be. The process is simple – start with the best fruits and vegetables, use the absolute minimum in processing, and offer a juice that surpasses all others in freshness, taste, and nutrition.

“Until now, mixers have been limited to juices from concentrate, loaded with high-fructose corn syrup, preservatives and who knows what else,” said Michel Boissy, Founder, FreshBev. “Shelf stable may be fine for soup, but we believe in sticking to our principles. So when you want to serve cocktails that are truly fresh—again and again—they have to be made with RIPE Bar Juice.”

At the RIPE Craft Juicery™ in New Haven, Connecticut, every step in the making of fresh juices is managed to ensure the time from grower to refrigerator is mere days as opposed to weeks, which is more often the case. All juice extraction is done under one roof and never above 45°. Within minutes of being extracted, the raw juices are bottled and submitted to high-pressure technology — making them safe and preserving nearly 100% of the color, flavor, aroma, and nutrition.

“You only get out what you put in — so we start with nothing less than the best,” said Boissy. “No concentrates here! We source non–GMO fruits and vegetables straight from farms we know. Our produce is picked at the peak of ripeness, and then we lock in that freshness. So when you pick up a bottle of RIP Bar Juice, you know it was made in the past few weeks, not months.”

RIPE Bar Juices are available nationally through Whole Foods and select regional grocery chains in 750 ml bottles (SRP: $9.99). For a list of store availability by state, click here. Bar Juices may also be ordered online and are shipped via 2-day in custom refrigerated coolers to preserve the freshness.

The RIPE Bar Juice portfolio includes:

Agave Margarita

San Marzano Bloody Mary

Classic Lemon Sour

Agave Mojito

Bajan Punch

Classic Cosmopolitan

Cocktail Cranberry

About RIPE Craft Juices

Ripe Craft Juices™ and Bar Juices™ were created to start a juice revolution. At the custom Craft Juicery™ in New Haven, CT, the freshest produce meets the latest in high-pressure technology. By cold-pressing and never heating or pasteurizing produce, the intense color, aroma, and nutrition of the juice blends are preserved, creating the freshest craft juices and craft bar juices. RIPE Craft Juices and Bar Juices are Gluten Free, non GMO and made from fruit and vegetables that is 100% traceable. For more information, visit www.drinkripe.com.