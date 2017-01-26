Seasons Soda Now Available in 4-Packs for Retail and Online

CHICAGO, IL – Previously sold exclusively by the bottle in Illinois restaurants, bars, and cafes, Seasons Soda can now be purchased in 4-packs at retail outlets in the Chicago area, beginning with Whole Foods Market, and online through alcohol delivery and beverage subscription service Ezra’s.

In the spring of 2012, Bobby Chang founded Seasons Soda and introduced the first batch at the acclaimed Green City Market in Chicago. All of the sodas were made by hand using ingredients sourced from farmers of the market.

“We made what we wanted to drink,” Chang said. “using only whole ingredients and processing as minimally as possible.”

Seasons Soda offers four bottled beverages: Bitter Lemon Tonic, Ginger Demi-Sec, Honeymint Demi-Sec, and Maple Demi-Sec. All are free of refined sweeteners, artificial flavors and preservatives.

Seasons Soda can currently be purchased in Illinois and online to be delivered nationwide. Availability in new markets will soon follow.

“The availability of 4-packs is the next progression for Seasons, as it opens up more opportunities to connect with consumers,” Chang said.

All four beverage profiles serve as refreshing non-alcoholic beverages as well as excellent cocktail mixers. Seasons Soda is a beverage befitting a variety of settings: a premium beverage enjoyed as is, a unique mixer for a cocktail, or a delicious compliment to a signature dish.