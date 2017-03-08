Shaka Tea Closes on Angel Round with Investors and New Strategic Partners

First line of bottled iced teas brewed from Hawaiian-grown mamaki on path for growth

(HONOLULU, MARCH 7, 2017) Shaka Tea, the first line of iced teas brewed from Hawaiian-grown mamaki, a plant found only in the Hawaiian archipelago, has closed its first angel round of investment, led by Grant Ferrier, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Nutrition Capital Network; Michael Hammer, Managing Director of Atomic BrandLab and former Senior Director of Strategic Ventures at PepsiCo; and James S.Tonkin, President of Healthy Brand Builders. In addition to being investors, the trio joins co-founders Bella Hughes and Harrison Rice as part of the strategic operations team.

“Shaka Tea is a strong and attractive brand,with a Hawaiian ethos that is locally resonant and globally appealing. We are excited to help Shaka Tea grow. There has been white space in the RTD iced tea category for a while, and we believe Shaka’s line of iced teas is incredibly distinctive, delicious and timely for the market in Hawai’i, on the mainland and in Asia,” said Ferrier.

Shaka Tea, co-founded by Bella Hughes, who was born and raised in Hawai’i, and Harrison Rice, was launched in April 2016 in three tropical flavors reflective of the islands, all which are named after towns in Hawai’i:

· Honoka’a: Mango Hibiscus

· Koloa: Guava Ginger blossom

· Hilo: Pineapple Mint

With no added sugar, Shaka Tea is a light and refreshing beverage, with five organic and natural ingredients or less per bottle. Shaka Tea comes in at 50-90 calories per 16 oz. bottle. Brewed from mamaki, a native plant revered in the Native Hawaiian community for centuries for its health benefits, scientific studies show mamaki is rich in antioxidants and minerals, including catechins, rutin and chlorogenic acid.

Shaka Tea is distributed by Paradise Beverages in Hawai’i and plans for targeted, national growth are on the horizon. The company has exclusivity in the ready to drink (RTD) category with Hawaii’s largest grower of mamaki and is working to cultivate a broader co-op of mamaki farmers supporting a sustainable agroforestry model.

Sincelaunching in March 2016, Shaka Tea has been recognized by Specialty FoodMagazine and Beverage Daily for being the first line of ready-to-drink iced teas brewed from mamaki. Shaka Tea’s President and Co-founder Bella Hughes won a spot as one of three national Trailblazers at Food Vision USA 2016. Shaka Tea wasa finalist at Bevnet’s New Beverage Showdown 12 and at Hawai’i Venture Capital Association for People’s Startup of the Year. Shaka Tea wasalso honored to be highlighted in Gov. David Ige’s 2017 State of the State as an example of innovation in the business community and entrepreneurship.

“It’s really wonderful for Shaka Tea not only to gain investment to support growth by closing this angel round but also to expand our operations team with such an experienced group in the food and beverage space. Grant, Jim and Michael share our vision of sharing an authenticHawaiian tea with the world, while simultaneously supporting our community through regenerative agriculture and growing the mamaki industry locally,” said Hughes.

About Shaka Tea

Shaka Tea offers the first line of Hawaii-grown bottled teas brewed from the Hawaiian super leaf mamaki, and flavored with natural purees and organic juices. The company works to support sustainable agriculture in Hawaii, while offering authentic, healthy Hawai’i-grown beverages across the islands and beyond. An updated list of markets can be found at shakatea.com.