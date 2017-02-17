SHARK Energy Drink Launches

Scottsdale, AZ (February 16, 2017) — It hails from a company celebrating its 126th anniversary and is already available in over 80 countries. Some even credit it with being the first energy drink ever produced.

It’s SHARK Energy Drink and it brings product innovation great taste and natural caffeine to America from the exotic shores of Thailand. Developed by Osotspa Company, Ltd., now celebrating its 126th year in business, SHARK Energy Drink is part of a stable of life enhancing products enjoyed by over 1 billion consumers globally.

“I get asked whether the world needs another energy drink. My answer is 80 countries have already had one for years in SHARK Energy Drink. Now the US has it too,” said Tim Sullivan, SHARK Energy’s North American representative. “Believe it or not, SHARK was the first lightly carbonated energy drink to market, before Red Bull and Monster. So everyone else just followed us. With our better taste and natural caffeine from coffee beans, we are simply the superior energy drink and the only authentic energy drink focusing on premium natural ingredients. In fact, we rival Red Bull on premise in many parts of the world and that’s a secret we want to get out in the US.”

SHARK will be opening its US campaign in Florida and already boasts a relationship with 7-11 that’s just getting underway. Currently in the US, SHARK comes in SHARK Stimulation Original flavor and SHARK Sugar Free, both in 8.4 ounce cans. Additional plans include adding new varieties in 2017 including Red Berries and Apple & Melon. The suggested retail price is $1.99 per can and is aligned with the SHARK Energy Drink value pricing where you get a more natural premium ingredients beverage at a better everyday price. Such value is exactly what the millennial crowd is constantly looking for in the products they consume.

“We know this is an uphill battle and many others have failed in their attempts to capture significant market share. We have the distinct advantage of having an authentic, enormously successful brand overseas that’s demonstrated it has consumer acceptance across many borders for almost three decades. Now we’re on US shores ready to sink our teeth into the competition at a time when natural, preservative free ingredients and authenticity matters most,” said Sullivan.

For more information about SHARK Energy Drink and its parent company Osotspa, please visit http://www.sharkenergy.com/corporate-profile.html. To sample SHARK Energy Drink and for visuals, please contact Shep Doniger at 561-637-5750 or sdoniger@bdcginc.com.