Simply Launches Two New Flavors

Apopka, Fla., January 11, 2017 – Simply Beverages is expanding its line of great tasting, all-natural juices and juice drinks with two delicious and refreshing new flavors. Simply Peach and Simply Lemonade with Strawberry will be available nationwide starting this month.

Like all Simply beverages that fans love, Simply Peach and Simply Lemonade with Strawberry are all natural, non-GMO, and never have any added preservatives, colors or artificial flavors. Both new flavors are made with simple ingredients, making them simply refreshing and refreshingly simple.

“Simply Peach and Simply Lemonade with Strawberry are exciting new additions to our beverage lineup, at a time when consumers are seeking out new flavors,” said Kelly Marx, Simply brand director. “As the largest and fastest growing chilled juice brand in the market today, we are always looking to meet and exceed customer’s expectations with product and flavor innovation.”

These new Simply flavors will be available in the signature multi-serve 59 fl oz Simply Carafe and Simply Peach will be also offered in a convenient single-serve 11.5 fl oz package. Like all Simply beverages, these refreshing new flavor options feature PlantBottle® packaging, the first-ever 100% recyclable plastic bottle made from up to 30% plant-based material. The launch will be supported with national coupon activity, in-store POS and social media.

Visit www.simplyorangejuice.com to learn more about Simply Peach and Simply Lemonade with Strawberry and check your local grocer for these exciting new flavors.

About Simply Beverages

Since the launch of Simply Orange Juice Company’s flagship product, Simply Orange, the Simply Beverages brand has established an impressive share in the chilled juice category and is now the #1 brand in chilled juices and juice drinks. Committed to creating natural, not-from-concentrate juices and juice drinks that offer premium taste, the Simply Beverages portfolio includes 20 different flavors and varieties available at retailers nationwide