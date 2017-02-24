Sipp Partners with Acosta and IGNITE

PHILADELPHIA, PA (February 23, 2017) – Sipp Eco Beverage Co., creators of the line of culinary and cocktail-inspired organic craft sodas, Sipp Sparkling Organics, announced today that they have joined forces with Acosta Natural Specialty Sales and IGNITE Sales Management to further fuel the beverage brand’s expected growth in the natural, specialty, and grocery channels in 2017.

Acosta is the leading outsourced sales and marketing agency serving consumer packaged goods and companies and retailers across the United States and Canada. With 35,000 highly experienced associates dedicated to creating and executing plans and securing coverage, Acosta is trusted to enhance shopper engagement and optimize sales for a broad portfolio of brands. Representing more than 60 percent of the top brands in most stores, Acosta’s extensive reach, robust insight, and industry expertise makes them an undeniable asset to a growing company.

“We have all of the confidence in the world in Acosta to propel us forward to the growth level we know we can achieve,” said Sipp Founder and President Beth Wilson-Parentice. “We are looking forward to launching into new territory within the natural, specialty, and grocery channels with a team of professional, experienced brand-builders.”

IGNITE Sales Management is a national sales force and advocate of the manufacturer in the marketplace, dedicated to leveraging the success of brands to get bigger wins, particularly in grocery. Providing a road map and path to success through expert people, proven processes, planning systems, clear roles, and established connectivity, IGNITE fuels initial gains and converts them into a rapidly scaling business.

Wilson-Parentice continued, “We feel like we’ve reached the point in our growth where we are ready to bring on a national team of people who can match our passion for bringing better-for-you products to the market with their proven strategy. There’s no doubt that IGNITE has the man-power and experience to move us in the direction we are looking to go. We feel very much aligned with them and are looking forward to seeing where 2017 takes us.”

“Now is definitely the time for us to activate the combined talent of Acosta and IGNITE on a national level and utilize our phenomenal momentum for continued growth,” said Sipp CEO Brian Pear.

Sipp will be exhibiting March 10-12th in Anaheim at the Natural Products Expo West, booth #9010, and March 9th at the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, table #F120. They will be sampling their newest flavor, Ruby Rose, consisting of organic ruby red grapefruit, honey, and rosemary extracts, as well as their other current five flavors. For more information please visit www.havasipp.com.