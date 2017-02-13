Sprite Launches Two New Cherry-Flavored Varieties

ATLANTA, GA (February 13, 2017) — After a number of successful limited-time flavor innovations, Sprite is adding two new cherry-flavored products to its beverage portfolio. Today, Sprite Cherry is hitting store shelves nationwide in a convenient, on-the-go 20-ounce PET bottle. The brand also is introducing Sprite Cherry Zero™ to give fans another delicious zero-sugar and zero-calorie option.

Both new options, which combine the cool, crisp, refreshing taste of Sprite with a splash of cherry flavor, are clear, caffeine-free and made with 100 percent natural flavors. They each deliver the cut-through, thirst-quenching refreshment that fans have always loved about their favorite lemon-lime sparkling beverage.

“We’re always looking for new ways to give people more choice and variety, whether it’s launching a limited-time product or a seasonal flavor, and this time, we’re excited to bring two new flavor innovations to the Sprite portfolio,” said Bobby Oliver, director, Sprite & Citrus Brands, Coca-Cola North America. “The launch of Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero is a great way to show our fans that we’re continuing to innovate and offering them more of the great Sprite taste they love with a twist of something new.”

Fans can find Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero at convenience retail outlets and other retail stores nationwide starting now. Sprite Cherry Zero is the latest zero-sugar product innovation for Coca-Cola North America, joining a roster of nearly 250 other great-tasting zero-sugar beverages offered in the United States. The new permanent additions to the Sprite portfolio follow previous limited-edition flavor innovations, including Sprite® Cranberry, Sprite Cranberry Zero™, Sprite Tropical Mix and Sprite LeBron’s Mix.

Self-serve Coca-Cola Freestyle also offers a delicious Sprite and cherry flavor combination that is already a favorite fan choice. In fact, the launch of Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero marks the first time insights from Coca-Cola Freestyle were used to inspire the nationwide roll-out of a new product. While formulations vary between fountain and bottled beverages, all Sprite and cherry flavor options deliver delicious, thirst-quenching refreshment. Visit www.Sprite.com to check local product availability.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands and more than 3,800 beverage choices. Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, our company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, 18 of which are available in reduced-, low- or no-calorie options. Our billion-dollar brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Dasani, vitaminwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Del Valle, Georgia and Gold Peak. Through the world’s largest beverage distribution system, we are the No. 1 provider of both sparkling and still beverages. More than 1.9 billion servings of our beverages are enjoyed by consumers in more than 200 countries each day. With an enduring commitment to building sustainable communities, our company is focused on initiatives that reduce our environmental footprint, create a safe, inclusive work environment for our associates, and enhance the economic development of the communities where we operate. Together with our bottling partners, we rank among the world’s top 10 private employers with more than 700,000 system associates. For more information, visit Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/CocaColaCo, visit our blog, Coca-Cola Unbottled, at www.coca-colablog.com or find us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/the-coca-cola-company.