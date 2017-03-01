Steaz Launches “Mind. Body. Soul.” National Tour

DOYLESTOWN, PA (March 1, 2017) – Steaz, the nation’s top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 “Mind. Body. Soul.” tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand’s signature Mind, Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.

“The Mind, Body. Soul mantra, which is found on every Steaz can, is at the core of our brand,” said Linda Barron, CEO of Steaz. “It serves as a reminder that true wellness isn’t just about healthy eating or being physically fit, but also about those little changes and extra efforts people can make every day to nourish their own mind, body and soul. We want to use the Mind. Body. Soul. tour to draw attention to this idea and provide our fans with new opportunities to enhance their well-being across all three dimensions.”

The Mind. Body. Soul. event series will kick off in Los Angeles with a sponsorship of the Wanderlust 108 mindful triathlon in April, followed throughout the year by events in other cities across the country, including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Austin, Boston and Tampa. Steaz will also collaborate with partners such as popular indoor cycling brand Flywheel to bring new Mind. Body. Soul.-inspired experiences to fans in stores and studios as well as online.

The theme will debut digitally as well, featuring surprise-and-delight activations; sweepstakes and giveaways co-curated with brand partners; and an arsenal of insights, inspiration, tips and industry expert advice to help fans find new ways to #SteaztheDay every day throughout the year.

Steaz offers three distinct product lines to help nourish the mind, body and soul:

Iced Tea – Refreshing for the Mind, Body & Soul™: Steaz Iced Green Tea, the cornerstone of the brand’s beverage portfolio, offers something for everyone with its range of versions and flavors. It comes in three delicious varieties – lightly sweetened, unsweetened and zero calorie – each available in a wide selection of both classic and innovative flavor combinations.

Cactus Water – Hydration for the Mind, Body & Soul™: Steaz Cactus Water is an organic beverage that combines juice from the fruit of the prickly pear cactus with green tea and natural flavors. It combines functional ingredients that naturally contain vitamins and antioxidants, reduce inflammation, and are ultra-hydrating.

Energy – Fuel for the Mind, Body & Soul™: Steaz Energy drinks are organic and made with ingredients that provide a clean, great-tasting energy boost. Unlike most energy drinks on the market, Steaz Energy is made with plant-based caffeine sources such as green tea, yerba mate and guarana.

Steaz will be announcing the full lineup of tour events, as well as new partner collaborations and 2017 brand ambassadors, over the next few months. To find out when Steaz will be bringing the Mind. Body. Soul. experience to your city and to learn about new programs and promotions, please visit www.steaz.com. Follow Steaz on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and the brand’s newly launched Pinterest channel for original insights, inspiration, and exclusive contests and giveaways.

About Steaz

Steaz is a brand of flavorful, great tasting, all natural, organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverages in three healthy and delicious product lines – iced green teas, energy drinks and cactus water beverages. Since 2002, Steaz has provided fans with healthy, high-quality beverages while maintaining strong, socially responsible relationships with the company’s ingredient partners around the world. Steaz’s pride is anchored in its organic certification and dedication to fair trade and support for sustainable farming around the world. For more information, visit http://www.steaz.com/.