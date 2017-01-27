Stur Introduces Lemonade and Grape Acai Flavors

Stur is adding two new flavors to its line of liquid drink mixes: Lemonade and Grape Acai. They are made from real fruit extracts and sweetened with stevia, and boast on-trend consumer benefits like sugar-free, zero calorie, high antioxidant vitamin C, certified Kosher and they are entirely plant-based.

Founder and CEO Neel Premkumar first created Stur for his wife, so she could be healthy and drink more water while pregnant with their twin girls. Since then, Stur drink mix has gone on to become a go-to product recommendation for dietitians and nutritionists as a way of helping their clients to cut sugar out of their diets and drink more water.

“When it comes to flavor development, we listen closely to the feedback of our customers and retail partners,” Premkumar said. “While we have been hearing votes from all sides for us to come out with a Lemonade, we didn’t feel comfortable launching one until we knew we got the flavor right.”

About Stur

Stur is the fastest-growing brand in the $1.5 billion Drink Mix category, with products in both liquid and powder format. Made by a father for his family to love water naturally, Stur only contains Organic or Natural ingredients, including real fruit and stevia extracts. Since launching in 2012, Stur has been seen by millions of consumers on monthly TV Shopping shows and has over 100,000 Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest fans. Stur is also the #1 selling drink mix item on Amazon, and is sold in thousands of Natural & Grocery stores across North America, including Walmart-CA, Target, Kroger, Ahold, Albertsons, Publix, Food Lion, Winn-Dixie, Loblaw, ShopRite, Meijer, HEB, and more – driving incremental growth at retail.