True Drinks Raises $3.6 Million to Fund 2017 Growth Plan

IRVINE, CA (March 1, 2017) – True Drinks Holdings, Inc., makers of AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water, the healthiest children’s beverage on the market with no sugar, preservatives, calories, or artificial flavors, announced today that the Company has raised $3.6 million to fund its 2017 growth plan.

“This financing enables True Drinks to execute our 2017 growth strategy with a focus on increasing distribution in the mainstream grocery and convenience store channels, heavily promoting the brand at retail to drive trial and brand awareness, and increasing our voice in the fight to end the trends of childhood obesity and juvenile diabetes,” said True Drinks CFO Dan Kerker.

“We are pleased that our current directors and large shareholders took over 45% of our latest capital raise, signaling confidence in our business plan and current management,” said True Drinks CEO Kevin Sherman. “Redefining the future of innovation in the beverage space is squarely upon us, and I believe AquaBall is uniquely positioned to disrupt the children’s beverage sector. We are making a difference in the lives of children by providing an option to the excessive sugary beverage offerings being marketed to children.”

AquaBall™ has engaged with over 70 distribution partners in 44 states and is sold in over 9,000 convenience and grocery stores. The Company has a bottling agreement with Niagara Bottling, the leading bottled water supplier in the U.S. providing healthy hydration for the entire family at a value, and holds licensing agreements with Disney Consumer Products, Inc. and Marvel Characters B.V.

About True Drinks Holdings, Inc.

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: TRUU), the holding company for True Drinks, Inc., is a healthy beverage provider with licensing agreements with Disney and Marvel for use of their characters on its proprietary, patented bottles. AquaBall™ is a naturally flavored, vitamin-enhanced, zero- calorie, dye-free, sugar-free alternative to juice and soda. AquaBall™ is currently available in four flavors: orange, grape, fruit punch and berry. Their target consumers: kids, young adults, and their guardians, are attracted to the product by the entertainment and media characters on the bottle and continue to consume the beverage because of its healthy benefits and great taste. For more information, please visit www.aquaballdrink.com and www.truedrinks.com. Investor information can be found atwww.truedrinks.com/investor-relations/. Proudly made in the USA.