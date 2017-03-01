Unify Water Pledges to Donate 100 Gallons of Water for Every Bottle Sold on March 22

Lexington, KY (March 1, 2017) — Unify Water is a new premium water with a brand promise to help those in need of clean drinking water, an issue which impacts more than one billion people worldwide. The brand was founded on the premise that for every bottle sold in-stores or online, Unify Water will donate one gallon of water to an area where there is limited access to clean drinking water, both domestically and internationally. To commemorate World Water Day, held annually on March 22 to focus attention on the importance of fresh water and sustainable management of resources, Unify Water is pledging to increase this donation to 100 gallons of water for every bottle sold on this day.

Also on World Water Day, Unify Water’sH20 Initiative is relaunching their ‘map of impact’ to allow consumers to select where they would like their water donation to go by simply entering the last five digits of the bottle’s SKU code and clicking on a green highlighted area on the global map.

Since launching in June 2016, Unify Water has donated more than one million gallons of water to two communities in West Kenya through their partnership with The Water Project, along with donating 20,000 bottles to the Flint, Michigan and Gatlinburg, Tennessee communities, and another 30,000 gallons to West Virginia, Florida and Louisiana. In 2017, Unify Water projects they will donate over 50 million gallons.

“My hope is for Unify Water to become the most impactful consumer product ever,” said Joshua Sizemore, CEO of Unify Water. “I absolutely believe that we can have an effect on water stricken communities around the world. Helping people gain access to water is our priority, and building Unify Water into a socially-driven, global premium water brand, is essential to accomplishing this mission.”

Drink Consciously: World Water Day and Beyond

Just as consumers are encouraged to ‘eat mindfully’, the same could be said for what we drink. Unify Water, which retails for around $1.89 for a 20-ounce bottle or around $2.39 for a 1 liter bottle, offers consumers a way to drink consciously in three distinct ways:

Locally Conscious: Unify Water is 100% American sourced and bottled from a protected spring aquifer in the Appalachian Mountains of Tennessee. It is bottled directly at the source, so it is never exposed to air or light until it hits the bottle. Unify Water’s distinct clear bottles are manufactured in Lansing, Michigan.



Health Conscious : Unify Water has a natural alkalinity and pH of 7.3 – 7.7, which is in line with the body’s ideal pH of 7.30 to 7.45. Put another way, this pH simply means it is from nature. Many brands are simply municipal water that undergoes a purification process to remove minerals, which can also include the use of chlorine as a disinfectant. This purification process makes the water more of an acidic pH, below 7.0.

Socially Conscious: Unify Water is recognized as a Certified-B Corporation for their social responsibility. Unify Water’s natural spring source supplies more than 10 million gallons a day, which enables Unify to fulfill their brand promise of donating water domestically to water deprived communities, Native American reservations, and places impacted by natural disasters. Internationally, Unify Water’s partnership with The Water Project focuses on efforts to reinvigorate water sources or find, create, and build new water sources, for underdeveloped communities around the world.

In a blind taste test with 500 participants, 95 percent preferred the taste of Unify Water over another leading premium water brand. Unify Water also sent samples to the only certified water sommelier in America, Martin Riese, who had this to say about Unify Water: “My first impression was very good, I love the look and feel of the bottle and the smooth taste with the refreshing finish makes me want more.”

About Unify Water

Unify Water was launched on June 20, 2016 as a 100% American sourced and bottled premium spring water with a socially-driven mission: Buy a Bottle, Give a Gallon. For every bottle of Unify Water sold, one gallon of clean drinking water is donated to communities in need through the brand’s H2O Initiative and partnership with The Water Project. To learn more about Unify Water and to order online, please visit www.unifywater.com. Get social with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.