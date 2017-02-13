UPTIME Energy Fuels NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Champions

Los Angeles, CA (February 13, 2017) — UPTIME Energy is going for the rare three-peat in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest as NBA Star Aaron Gordon looks to soar above the competition. The past two dunk contests saw UPTIME fuel Zach LaVine to consecutive titles and the legend of UPTIME powering flight began. After winning, NBA Star LaVine shouted, “UPTIME gives me ups!”

UPTIME keeps delivering for this special group of athletes that trust this proven and time tested brand. NBA and Slam Dunk star Aaron Gordon drinks UPTIME Energy to give him the mental and physical balance to perform at his best.

“Energy should feel crisp, sharp and electric. It should feel like you, but on a whole other level, ready to take on and overcome any challenges,” said NBA Star Aaron Gordon. “Energy is within every single person on Earth, and is what makes you, you. UPTIME is the perfect partner to help me dominate.”

UPTIME collaborated with Gordon to make a series of videos in order to share his compelling stories of success and how UPTIME enhances his performance along the way. Gordon is excited to head to New Orleans for his second NBA All Star Dunk Contest and to have UPTIME in his corner. In order to have the energy to complete some of his insane dunks, like last year’s jump over the mascot, he relies on UPTIME drinks to give him the balance and boost he needs.

Benjamin Kim, CEO of UPTIME Energy adds, “Aaron Gordon is a natural fit with the UPTIME brand as he personifies positive energy. We’re proud to share this time with him as he embarks on another NBA All-Star Game Dunk Contest. We, like the fans, can’t wait to see how Aaron has elevated his energy to create another mind-blowing performance.”

To learn more about the UPTIME difference, visit www.uptimeenergy.com.

About UPTIME Energy

UPTIME Energy has revolutionized the energy supplement space by delivering balanced, mental and physical energy, available in tablet and Ready-To-Drink form. UPTIME Tablets are infused with premium vitamins, minerals and herbs with just the right amount of caffeine and offered in both Original and Maximum Blend. UPTIME Ready-To-Drink Supplements have been purposefully designed to provide a balanced energy boost infused with Ginseng, Ginkgo Biloba and CoQ10. Each drink contains as much caffeine as a cup of premium, brewed coffee. UPTIME awakens your senses with a clear, refreshing and sparkling blend of citrus flavors. Our exclusive blend of vitamins and energy-producing ingredients will help you feel and perform at your best. Try UPTIME and see how we define Energy and experience ‘How Energy Should Feel’.