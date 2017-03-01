Vega Enters RTD Market with Protein+ Shake

Known for its powder and vitamin lines, plant-based protein company Vega debuted this week its first foray into the ready-to-drink market with Protein+ Shake.

Marketing the product as a meal replacement, the shelf-stable, non-GMO shakes contain 20g of protein sourced from pea, hemp, and pumpkin seed, vitamins and minerals, 3-4g of fiber, 1g of Omega-3 ALA, and a veggie mix made from leafy greens, green algae, and vegetables. Currently the line includes chocolate and vanilla varieties.

Vega’s announcement comes only a few weeks after CytoSport, Inc., maker of Muscle Milk, launched its own non-GMO EVOLVE line of plant-based protein shakes.

“Consumers are not limited to the traditional three meals a day,” said Erin Forber, Brand Innovation Manager at Vega. “Recent findings from PLMA Consumer Research report that 37 percent of Americans often eat on the run; 52 percent often work and eat at the same time; and 31 percent eat in their car.”

According to Forber, the product is a seamless addition to the company’s portfolio of shake mixes, with a focus on targeting the on-the-go consumer. Currently, the Protein+ Shake is not being sold in individual units and is being offered in 11 oz. Tetra Pak containers in 4-packs and 12-packs. The 4-pack is sold at a suggested retail price of $9.99.

“Consumers aren’t discriminating between online or offline, and certainly aren’t shopping in one retail location anymore,” Forber said. “We always want to meet consumers wherever they are, and Vega Protein+ Shake not only offers unlimited options for distribution, but also offers many options for merchandising it.”

To promote the new line, Vega will sample Protein+ Shake at its booth at Expo West over the weekend of March 10 as well as in the Grand Plaza at the Anaheim Convention Center.