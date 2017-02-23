Verday Chlorophyll Water Expands Line, Enters California Market

Starting today, February 24, 2017, Verday Chlorophyll Water launches its 5th new flavor, Blueberry, expanding the line of deliciously refreshing healthy green waters. Also announcing today, the full line will now be available through Statewide Beverage Company, direct store delivery, in Southern California from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

“Verday Chlorophyll Water was particularly attractive for Statewide because it is a shelf stable green beverage” said Jeff Javidzad, CEO of Statewide Beverage Company “The product tastes great, looks great, provides the benefits consumers are looking for with the convenience and cost savings of 1 year of shelf stability.”

“We are very excited for the expanded distribution coverage this will bring us” said Randy Kohana, founder and CEO of Verday. “We have seen real growth in the media coverage of Chlorophyll as a ‘Healthy Trend for 2017’ and we feel that Statewide Beverage is a perfect partner to reach our target customers in Southern California”.

Now available in Blueberry, Watermelon, Coconut, Cucumber and Lemongrass Ginger, Verday Chlorophyll Water is the first refreshingly delicious shelf-stable beverage that provides the antioxidant and detoxifying benefits of Green Juice with 0 calories, 0 diet sweeteners, 0 preservatives, 0 GMO-ingredients.

Verday utilizes the brand management services of Cascadia Managing Brands, based in Ramsey, NJ, to assist with their sales and maketing efforts.

Verday Chlorophyll Water is also available in stores in New York and nationwide through leading natural-channel distributors KeHe and UNFI. Additionally consumers can order Verday online through www.drinkverday.com and Amazon.

About Verday Chlorophyll Water

Now available in natural Blueberry, Watermelon, Coconut, Cucumber and Lemongrass Ginger flavors, Verday Chlorophyll Water represents an exciting new category of beverage that is shelf stable, refreshingly delicious and provides the antioxidant and detoxifying benefits of a green juice.

The key ingredient of Verday is Chlorophyll, the green pigment present in all plants. Chlorophyll is the “building block of life”, responsible for absorbing sun’s light and converting it into energy via photosynthesis. The powerful antioxidant and cleansing properties of Chlorophyll have made it a favorite amongst leading wellness experts and healthy active consumers for generations. Each bottle of Verday is packed with 100mg of Chlorophyll; more than 2 shots of wheatgrass, 4 cups of spinach or 12 cups of arugula.

About Statewide Beverage Distribution

Founded in 2011, Statewide has cultivated one of the largest, most efficient and reliable Direct Store Distribution (DSD) networks in Southern California. Headquartered in Los Angeles California with distribution centers in Commerce, San Diego, and Inland Empire distributes a full line of non-alcoholic beverages in addition to beer and wine to retailers across Southern California.

Statewide’s fast growing customer base includes over 4000 retail chains and independent stores. They deliver some of the world’s most recognized brands such as Nestle Waters, Arizona Iced Tea, Welch’s, and ABK Beer alongside the hottest, and most innovative brands to come to market. From mainstream energy to the hottest organic functional drinks, they continue to team up with the best our industry has to offer.

Currently Statewide Beverage Company is the only distributor to cover the entire Southern California footprint. From Ventura County to the Mexico border.