Video: The Editors’ Top 10 New Product Introductions from Expo West 2017

As expected, Natural Products Expo West 2017 turned out to be yet another record-setting edition of the annual convention: over 80,000 attendees, 3,100 exhibiting companies, and more than 350 beverage brands. Held last week in Anaheim, Calif., exhibitors showcased dozens of innovative and on-trend product launches that targeted surging consumer demand for natural, healthy and functional food and beverages.

In the above video, BevNET CEO John Craven and BevNET Managing Editor Ray Latif offered their takes on the 10 new product introductions that were most notable and impactful for the industry. The list includes innovative products in fast-growing categories, including bone broth and healthy juice, as well as probiotic beverages, tea and kombucha.