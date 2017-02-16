Vital Proteins Taps New Brokerage in Major Expansion Initiative

CHICAGO, IL (February 16, 2017) — /PRNewswire/ — On the heels of a nationwide launch at Whole Foods, collagen-based nutrition company, Vital Proteins, enlists Presence Marketing/Dynamic Presence to further drive the company’s major in-store expansion plans. South Barrington, Illinois-based Presence Marketing/Dynamic Presence will represent Vital Proteins nationally within the natural, conventional, and independently owned retailer space.

“Dedication to consumer education, elevation of natural, quality nutrition and bringing to market products that benefit our customer’s health, fitness and beauty are fundamental values of the Vital Proteins brand, and qualities we can confidently say we’ve found in this team,” said Kurt Seidensticker, Vital Proteins Founder and CEO. “Presence Marketing is sure to be a major player – and key support system – in helping us grow our business and achieve our 2017 expansion goals.”

Vital Proteins is currently carried at over 1,500 independent retailers, including 300+ Whole Foods stores nationwide. Presence will provide high quality service to enhance Vital Proteins’ current distribution network and foundation of in-house sales support.

The recent launch of Vital Proteins’ Vanilla Collagen Peptides and pre-launch of Collagen Veggie Blend, co-created with Dr. Sarah Ballantyne of The Paleo Mom, offer a glimpse into the brand’s continued plans for product line expansion in 2017. Vital Proteins’ selection of sustainably-sourced, collagen-based nutrition products will grow by seven SKUs with an exclusive unveiling at Natural Products Expo West this March – further proving the potential for in-store growth and sales expansion under the guidance of Presence Marketing.

Presence Marketing/Dynamic Presence is the nation’s leading independently owned natural foods broker. The company was founded in 1990 and has grown from a small and humble Midwest-based natural and organic food brokerage, to a national powerhouse with over 500 employees. With many years of experience in the industry, as well as strong standards and a direct vision, Presence will garner high-quality partnerships for Vital Proteins within natural and conventional grocery channels.

With triple digit growth in 2016, Vital Proteins looks to Presence to help extend their market leadership position in the ingestible collagen marketplace, a category pioneered by Vital Proteins over four years ago.

About Vital Proteins®

Founded on the belief that whole-food-based nutrition containing collagen is essential for one’s overall health, fitness, and wellbeing, Vital Proteins® is dedicated to providing natural, whole food proteins using sustainable, clean practices. In order to feel quality one must ingest quality. Vital Proteins produces a variety of collagen offerings from unflavored powders, to nutrient-rich capsules and expertly blended elixirs. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.