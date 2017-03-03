WANU Water Joins NBA All Star DeAndre Jordan to Hydrate Los Angeles Youths

WANU Water joined with Olympic Gold Medalist and NBA All-Star, DeAndre Jordan, and the American Diabetes Association of Los Angeles to donate 9,000 bottles of nutrient infused water to the Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys and Girls Clubs with a mission of spreading healthier hydration to local youths.

For each point and rebound he scored during the February 19th NBA All-Star game, the LA Clippers star pledged 100 bottles of locally produced, WANU Water to the 23 chapters served by the Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys and Girls Clubs. Jordan, the only representative from either Los Angeles basketball team, recorded six points and three rebounds, and immediately following the game decided to increase his donation to 1,000 bottles per point and rebound.

