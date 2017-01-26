Winter Fancy Food Show 2017 Video: BevNET Staff Picks

The 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show, an annual three-day specialty foods convention held earlier this week in San Francisco, showcased a wide array of innovative and on-trend new products as exhibitors continued to target consumers seeking natural and better-for-you options.

BevNET correspondents sifted through the many of the new beverages that debuted at the show, and in the above video, they offered their takes on the drinks that have the potential to be most impactful for the industry. The list includes probiotic beverages and cocktail mixers, as well as other innovative products formulated with the hopes of eventually attracting mainstream consumers.