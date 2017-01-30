Winter Fancy Food Show 2017 Video: Health-Ade Talks Innovation and Strategy For 2017

After a busy year in 2016, Health-Ade Kombucha revealed its plan to build on its current momentum over the next 12 months during the 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco last week.

Speaking at the show, Health-Ade co-founders Daina Trout and Venessa Dew unveiled a new flavor made with cold-pressed juice from blood oranges, carrots and ginger. They also hailed the company’s new production facility in Torrance, Calif., which opened in November, for helping them meet volume demand while adhering to small-batch production methods.

“Growing distribution is the name of the game, and the fact that we are going to grow [four times as big] while we make it in 2.5 gallon glass jars is mind blowing,” said Dew.

In this video interview, Trout and Dew discuss the brand’s expansion into on-premise service at Juice Served Here and other accounts, opening in conventional retailers like Safeway and Target and its plans to build a new brewery by the end of the first quarter of 2017.