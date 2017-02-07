XYIENCE Announces New Video Content on Campus Insiders Website

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — XYIENCE, the original great tasting, zero calorie energy beverage, announced today it is teaming up with Campus Insiders, the premier digital destination and content source for college sports fans, for the second year to produce a new series hosted by veteran sports journalist, Seth Davis, titled “Don’t Mess with Seth.” In addition, XYIENCE is sponsoring a national sweepstakes which will send a lucky fan and a guest to the 2017 national college basketball championship weekend in Phoenix, AZ.

In the new series titled “Don’t Mess with Seth,” Davis will discuss the college basketball season headlines leading up to the national championship. XYIENCE will serve as the program’s title sponsor as well as advertise on the Campus Insiders network throughout the season leading up to the national college basketball tournament. The premiere episode launches February 14, and will be available on CampusInsiders.com.

“With the tournament quickly approaching, I am looking forward to breaking down the biggest story lines, performances and moments from this college basketball season,” said Seth Davis. “College basketball fans are incredibly passionate and opinionated, and this partnership with XYIENCE allows us to dive deep into the topics they care most about.”

The “VIP Experience” will include airfare, hotel stay and access to the 2017 national college basketball semi-final and final games. The winner will also receive credentials granting floor and behind-the-scenes access with Campus Insiders on-air talent. The sweepstakes will be promoted online and supported with in-store point-of-sale displays. Basketball fans may enter through March 15 for their chance to win at XYIENCE.com.

“We are excited to continue our Campus Insiders college basketball partnership for the second year,” said Thomas Oh, SVP of Marketing at Big Red. “Campus Insiders is a leader in college sports media and partnering with Seth Davis, one of the foremost college basketball authorities, is the obvious choice.”

ABOUT XYIENCE (pronounced zi-ence)

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XYIENCE is the original zero calorie energy beverage and is made with all natural flavors and colors. XYIENCE is available in eight exclusively zero calorie flavors: Cherry Lime, Mango Guava, Frostberry Blast, Blue Pomegranate, Cran Razz, Fruit Punch, Tangerine and Melon Mayhem. XYIENCE is marketed strictly to consumers ages 18 and over. Find more info about XYIENCE online at XYIENCE.com or at a retailer near you. Connect with XYIENCE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.