New Beverage Showdown 13 – Catapult Your Brand into the Spotlight

The New Beverage Showdown, BevNET’s signature beverage brand pitch competition, will return for its 13th installment at BevNET Live Summer 2017 in New York City.

With a $10,000 grand prize, plus massive exposure to the trade and media at stake, emerging beverage brands will be chosen to take the BevNET Live stage in Manhattan on June 13 and 14.

Drawn from the growing ranks of entrepreneurial beverage companies, competing brands will pitch their products and business plans to a panel of expert judges, as well as the BevNET Live audience and thousands of livestream viewers. Each is immediately critiqued and only a few brands will advance to the finals, held the next day. During the final round, more in-depth presentations will lead to even more insights valuable to competitors and growing brands alike.

Past New Beverage Showdown winners include Owl’s Brew, Health-Ade Kombucha, Tio Gazpacho, RAU, and most recently, Mother Beverage.

Past participants highly regard their showdown experience, valuing the exposure, connections, and self-evaluation.

“The New Beverage Showdown was a great experience,” said Stephen Ellsworth, the co-founder of Mother Beverage. “It provided insightful feedback from industry experts and helped open doors to vital resources to help us continue to grow our brand.”

Ready to throw your brand into the spotlight? Get noticed by industry leaders through the New Beverage Showdown 13.

Applications are being accepted until Friday, May 12. Over 50 applications are expected to be submitted; few will be offered the opportunity to present in the semifinals.

To experience the New Beverage Showdown, rewatch these semifinal and finals presentations from last summer’s competition in New York City.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Summer 2017 will return to the Metropolitan West in New York, N.Y. on June 13 and 14.

BevNET Live is a two-day forum for beverage entrepreneurs, suppliers, distributors, retailers and investors to gather and exchange ideas through interactive panels, lectures, and networking.

Attendees are able to access the expertise of investment professionals on ways to attract funding, successful brand owners about their inspiring stories, retail and distribution gatekeepers on growth strategies and industry advisors on sales, marketing, and branding challenges. BevNET Live offers extensive and in-depth programming and networking with other attendees and the BevNET.com community, which has spent more than a decade dedicating itself to careful reporting on the fast-moving beverage industry. More than just a conference, BevNET LIVE includes exclusive offerings including the BevNET Live Expo, the New Beverage Showdown, a Sampling Bar option for all attendees, a Beverage School for new entrepreneurs, and more.