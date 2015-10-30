Ciroc Introduces Apple-Infused Vodka

Latest Innovation Brings a Fresh and Crisp Flavor Profile to the CÎROC Portfolio

NEW YORK, NY (October 29, 2015) – Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces the world to CÎROC™ Apple Infused Vodka during his appearance tonight on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” CÎROC Apple is the sixth flavor in the line extension from the makers of CÎROC Ultra Premium. The newest variant joins the best-selling lineup, which includes CÎROC Ultra Premium, CÎROC Pineapple, CÎROC Peach, CÎROC Amaretto, CÎROC Red Berry and CÎROC Coconut.

In honor of the launch, CÎROC™ has commissioned American performance painter David Garabaldi to share his creative interpretation of the “forbidden fruit” thematic with audiences in New York and Los Angeles. The artist’s masterpieces will be exposed on larger-than-life wallscapes prominently placed in highly trafficked areas during the month of November. The billboards represent the millions of ambitious dreamers around the country who are passionate and committed to what they are made of. These are the individuals who CÎROC Ultra Premium toasts to every day.

In addition to the bicoastal billboard reveal, Sean “Diddy” Combs will host the Emperor’s Ball in New York City to celebrate the launch of CÎROC Apple on October 31st.

“CÎROC has always focused on innovation and celebration. Our flavors remain at the heart of our unprecedented success. The new CÎROC Apple combines one of my favorite flavors with the greatest ultra premium vodka,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs, Chairman of Combs Enterprises. “We have created a liquid that everyone will want to drink, whether mixing it into fall inspired cocktails or enjoying it in its purest form, on the rocks.”

CÎROC™ Apple boasts a vivid green apple flavor infused with a touch of ripeness and a subtly smooth, crisp finish. The newest variant can be enjoyed shaken and double strained, and also pairs excellently with Ocean Spray® Cranberry Juice Cocktail. The liquid also lends itself well to a variety of twists on more traditional cocktails including the CÎROC Apple Martini, Sangria, Mimosa and Cider. Drawing inspiration from the classic creations, CÎROC Ultra Premium has developed the specialty recipes listed below.

CÎROC Ultra Premium Apple Cocktails

CÎROC APPLE MARTINI

1.5oz. CÎROC™ APPLE

Garnish: Apple Wheel

Shaken with ice and double-strained

THE BIG APPLE

1.5oz. CÎROC™ APPLE

3oz. Ocean Spray® Cranberry Juice Cocktail

Garnish: Apple Slice

CÎROC APPLE & SODA

1.5oz. CÎROC™ APPLE

3oz. Club Soda

Twist of Lime

Garnish: Lime Wedge

CÎROC APPLE & APPLE

1.5oz. CÎROC™ APPLE

3oz. Apple Juice

Garnish: Lime Wedge

CÎROC™ Apple is now available for pre-order at ReserveBar.com/CIROCApple. Beginning next month, consumers can enjoy CÎROC Apple cocktails at top restaurants, bars and lounges across the country with full nationwide distribution expected for January 2016.

CÎROC™ Apple possesses a juicy green apple flavor with hints of vanilla and citrus that provide for a fresh and crisp finish. The product will be available in 50mL, 200mL, 375mL, and 750 mL, along with 1L and 1.75L sizes. The new flavor will be available to consumers at the suggested retail price of $30.99 for a 750mL bottle. The specialty spirit is 70 proof and 35% ABV.

The makers of CÎROC™ Ultra Premium would like to remind consumers to celebrate responsibly.

ABOUT CÎROC™ ULTRA PREMIUM

CÎROC™ Ultra Premium is made from Fine French grapes, which are distilled five times, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. CÎROC™ Ultra Premium launched nationwide in January 2003. In October 2007, DIAGEO – the world’s largest spirits, wine and beer company – made spirits history by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The flavor-infused products in the portfolio to date include CÎROC™ Red Berry, CÎROC™ Coconut, CÎROC™ Peach, CÎROC™ Amaretto and CÎROC™ Pineapple. The brand received a 2013 Beverage Industry News Award of Excellence, was named 2011 Spirits Brand of the Year by Market Watch, and earned a double gold medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2010.