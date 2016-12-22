Azuñia Tequila Announced as Official Portland Trail Blazers Team Sponsor

Azuñia Tequila and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers announced today that the estate-crafted tequila – the exclusive U.S. export of Agaveros Unidos de Amatita´n – is teaming up with the Portland Trail Blazers in a multi-year agreement, providing Azuñia significant visibility and consumer engagement at Trail Blazers home games and through the team’s traditional and digital marketing channels. Azuñia also becomes an official Trail Blazers sponsor in the wine and spirits product category.

Azuñia will be featured during Trail Blazers home games and other events and through a series of fan events featuring former team star Bill Walton, in-venue signage, and additional digital marketing activities.

“How cool to bring two of the greatest things in my life together for the first time – the Trail Blazers and Azuñia – through this exhilarating new partnership. I’m the luckiest guy on earth,” said Bill Walton, the Trail Blazers’ legend and part owner of Azuñia. “It’s beyond fantastic to unite with the Trail Blazers again, especially as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of our NBA Championship season. That team was totally authentic and original, just like our organic, handcrafted Azuñia.”

Continued Walton, “This is a harmonic convergence that defies description… Cheers to celebrating this epic, historic and momentous occasion. Go Oregon! Go Trail Blazers! Azuñia Rocks!!!”

About Azuñia Tequila

Azun~ia is smooth, clean craft tequila with authentic flavor from the local terroir in every sip. It is the exclusive export of Agaveros Unidos de Amatita´n and its second-generation, family-owned-and-operated Rancho Miravalle estate, which has created exceptional tequila for nearly 20 years.

Made with 100% pure Weber Blue Agave grown in dedicated fields of the Jalisco lowlands, we harvest by hand and roast the organic agave in traditional clay hornos to ensure authenticity and depth of flavor.

We then finish with a natural, open-air fermentation process and bottle on-site in small batches using a consistent process to deliver field-to-bottle quality.

Find out more about Azuñia at http://www.azunia.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About The Portland Trail Blazers

Members of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Portland Trail Blazers were founded in 1970 and purchased by Paul G. Allen in 1988. The team’s rich heritage includes 32 playoff appearances, three trips to the NBA Finals, an NBA championship in 1977 and a commitment to community service and sustainability. The Trail Blazers are dedicated to positively impacting underserved kids and their families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington where they live, learn and play. Portland is the first and only professional sports franchise to receive the prestigious National Points of Light Award for excellence in corporate and community service. The Trail Blazers home arena, the Moda Center, earned LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 after becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The team is also one of the founding members of the Green Sports Alliance. For more information, visit http://www.trailblazers.com.