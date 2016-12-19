Greenhook Ginsmiths Discovery Set Released for Christmas

(Brooklyn, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2016) Greenhook Ginsmiths invites gin lovers to toast the holiday season and beyond with its new Discovery Set, available just in time for the holidays at major retailers in the tri-state area and nationally on-line at Astorwines.com.

The Greenhook Ginsmiths Discovery Set (MSRP $45.99) is the perfect way for the gin lover on your holiday, hostess or Valentine’s Day list to explore three 100-ml boutique gins in a special gift box featuring Greenhook Ginsmiths’ flagship American Dry Gin, Beach Plum Gin Liqueur and Old Tom Gin.

Pick one up at Brooklyn Wine Exchange; Smith & Vine; Free Range Wine; West Village Wine & Spirits; Columbus Avenue Wine & Spirits; Back Label Wine Merchants and Astor Wine & Spirits in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Or book a tour of the Greenhook Ginsmiths distillery in Brooklyn (208 Dupont St. in Greenpoint) to get one in person!

At a time when local spirits are in the spotlight, Greenhook Ginsmiths is a New York-made favorite. The fresh, distinctive flavors of Greenhook Ginsmiths’ gins are easy to drink on their own, neat or on the rocks, and mix particularly well with fruit juices, aromatic bitters and aromatized wines.

Gin is a versatile spirit in any season and complements sweet and savory flavors without overpowering them. Greenhook Ginsmiths’ signature DuPont Rising pairs Greenhook American Dry Gin with Kina L’Avion D’or and Parfait Amour for a festive crimson-colored cocktail. The Swank is a smooth, herbal autumnal cocktail made with Greenhook Old Tom Gin, Fernet Branca, Sweet Vermouth, and Apricot Eau De Vie. Recipes available at Greenhook Ginsmiths.

Greenhook Ginsmiths’ small-batch gins are handcrafted in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, using a combination of time-tested techniques and modern innovation. Greenhook Ginsmiths’ custom-made copper pot stills are designed to work in conjunction with a vacuum, which removes air pressure during distillation. This unique process of vacuum distillation allows for the gin to be distilled at low temperatures (about 40 degrees below typical alcohol distillation temperatures), preventing the delicate aromas of their botanicals from becoming stewed with excessive heat or developing the astringent taste that can be associated with gin. The result is a beautifully fragrant spirit with vibrant floral flavors.

Since it was founded in 2012, Greenhook Ginsmiths has become a staple craft gin at many of the most prestigious bars in New York, including more than half of the city’s Michelin-rated restaurants.

American Dry Gin is Greenhook Ginsmiths’ flagship gin and considered one of the boldest, most interesting gins on the market. Distilled from organic New York State-grown wheat, Tuscan juniper, coriander, chamomile, elderflower, citrus, Thai blue ginger, Ceylon cinnamon, Orris root and elderberry, American Dry Gin is fragrant and floral on the nose with a pleasing mix of juniper and chamomile. On the palate it’s crisp and smooth, with lots of fresh juniper and spicy coriander, plus a distinctly sweet kick of elderflower. The finish is clean and dry, with lingering notes of elderflower.

Beach Plum Gin Liqueur is the world’s first commercially-available beach plum liqueur. Indigenous to beaches from Maine to Maryland, beach plums are a rare, finicky, wild plum with a prized, piquant flavor. Inspired by traditional English sloe gin, Greenhook Ginsmiths Beach Plum Gin Liqueur is crafted by soaking whole Long Island Beach Plums in our signature American Dry Gin for seven full months, with just a touch of turbinado sugar. Beach Plum Gin begins with tart and sour cherry notes, then moves on to aromas of bitter almonds, marzipan, dried fruit and cola. Try it in your next Fizz or French 75.

Old Tom Gin is fashioned after a style once extremely popular in the U.S. and reminiscent of England’s prevalent gin during the 18th and 19th centuries. Old Tom was crafted in collaboration with two of Brooklyn’s most highly regarded bartenders: Damon Boelte of Prime Meats and Maxwell Britten of Maison Premeire.

Old Tom gins are often considered the missing link between a malty Dutch juniper-spirit called genever, and the crisp, clean London dry-style gin. Due to recent demand from bartenders interested in recreating classic cocktails like The Martinez and the Tom Collins, this all-but-forgotten variety of gin has been slowly reintroduced over the past decade. Old Tom is crafted from pot-distilled grain with juniper and exotic spices inspired by the British spice trade, then aged for 12 months in bourbon casks and finished in Oloroso Sherry butts before being bottled at 50.05% ABV (100.1 Proof). Old Tom presents juniper and baking spice flavors on the nose, a palate of juniper, allspice and cinnamon and a long finish of lemon verbena and almond.

About Greenhook Ginsmiths

Greenhook Ginsmiths was established in 2012 in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, by brothers and gin aficionados Steven and Philip DeAngelo. Since then, the company has firmly established itself as one of America’s premiere gin distillers. Greenhook Ginsmiths debuted with its flagship American Dry Gin followed by Beach Plum Gin Liqueur, which is a New York twist on the traditional English sloe gin, and Old Tom Gin, a full-bodied expression of the historic style prevalent in 18th century England.

Greenhook Ginsmiths utilizes a unique vacuum distillation process that allows them to distill their gins at low temperatures by removing air pressure from their custom-designed still during distillation. This low-temperature distillation prevents the delicate aromas of their botanicals from being stewed and destroyed from exposure to heat, resulting in products that have clear and pristine aromas and flavors.

Greenhook Ginsmiths’ products are available at top bars and restaurants in New York and at most major retailers across the tri-state area. They currently have limited distribution in Washington, D.C, Boston and London, and are available nationally through on – line merchants.

Greenhook Ginsmiths Distillery is located at 208 Dupont St. in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn and is open to the public Saturdays by appointment.