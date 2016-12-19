Heroes Vodka Partners with Heidelberg Distributing in Two States

Nashville, TN – December 19, 2016 — Heroes Vodka, a Veteran-owned premium vodka made from 100% American grain, announced a partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company in Ohio and Kentucky, expanding the brand’s availability to 15 states nationwide. Founded in 2011 by U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Travis McVey, Heroes Vodka is part of the R.S. Lipman Company portfolio of brands.

Every sale of Heroes Vodka supports America’s military Heroes. A portion of every purchase is donated to AMVETS, Operation StandDown and other Veteran organizations to develop community assistance programs for American Veterans, active duty military, and their families. In 2016, Heroes Vodka donated $12,000 to AMVETS, $2,000 to Operation StandDown, and $1,000 to Bunker Labs, totaling Giveback donations of more than $60,000 since inception. In addition to the Annual Giveback, Heroes Vodka works throughout the year to raise awareness at various special events, on military holidays, and through several organizations that support our American Heroes.

“We are proud to partner with Heroes Vodka and the R.S. Lipman Company to bring Heroes Vodka to the Kentucky marketplace,” said Jimmy Carpenter, Heidelberg’s Vice President and General Manager (KY). “Kentuckians enthusiastically support our Veterans and we are proud to have added this great tasting vodka to our portfolio that does just that.”

Kevin McNamara, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Heidelberg said: “We are very excited to be partnering with Heroes Vodka and the R.S. Lipman Company and introducing Heroes Vodka to the Ohio market. Veterans have always been supported in Ohio and we are proud to add this great tasting vodka that does the same.”

Bottled in Frankfort, KY, the 4x-distilled Heroes Vodka has earned 10 gold and silver medals in blind tasting competitions.

“Heroes Vodka and R.S. Lipman are extremely pleased about partnering with Heidelberg Distributing,” said Robert S. Lipman, CEO and President of R.S. Lipman Company and Lipman Brothers. “Heidelberg is a well-respected wholesaler; we look forward to a prosperous relationship with their operations in Ohio and Kentucky.”

About Heroes Vodka

Heroes Vodka is a Veteran-owned premium American vodka. It was first bottled in Frankfort, KY on Veteran’s Day – 11.11.11 – a date that occurs only once in a century and epitomizes the rarity of this event. Made from 100% American grain, each batch is distilled 4x to create an ultra-pure, world-class spirit. Heroes Vodka has garnered considerable critical acclaim, earning 10 gold and silver medals in blind tasting competitions. The mission of Heroes Vodka is to deliver exceptional taste and superior value to consumers, while honoring Veterans and other American Heroes through charitable contributions. Every purchase of Heroes Vodka supports American Veterans. Donations are used to develop community assistance programs for U.S. Veterans, active duty military and their families. Heroes Vodka is certified by the National Veteran Owned Business Association. HeroesVodka.com

R.S. Lipman Company

R.S. Lipman Company is a Nashville-based international supplier of wines, spirits, beers, and mixers. In 2011, R.S. Lipman began creating and acquiring brands to build a diverse beverage alcohol portfolio. The company’s portfolio now includes: Country Club Vodka (established in 1957), Lonely Cow Wines from New Zealand, Hap & Harry’s Tennessee Beers, U.S. Veteran owned Heroes Vodka, Red Eye Bloody Mary Mixes, El Diamante del Cielo Tequilas, Old Hickory Great American Bourbon Whiskeys, Hidden Jewel California Wines, Saturday Night Red Wine, Napa & Sonoma Smith Wines, and the Napa Smith Brewery collection of craft beers. RSLipman.com

About Heidelberg Distributing Company

From “one man, one truck” when the company began in 1938, Heidelberg Distributing has grown to nine office and warehouse facilities in Dayton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Evendale, Lorain, Toledo and Youngstown, OH and Hebron, KY. Its 1,600 associates distribute over 18,000 different beverages to more than 26,000 retailers throughout Ohio and Kentucky. HeidelbergDistributing.com