Sazerac Buys Domaine Breuil de Segonzac Cognac

LOUISVILLE, KY (Dec. 22, 2016) — Nestled in the heart of the famed and exclusive Grande Champagne cognac district, The Sazerac Company has purchased Domaine Breuil de Segonzac Cognac located just outside Segonzac, near the medieval town of Cognac.

The purchase includes the cognac distillery, organic vineyards, existing buildings which include a chateau-style mansion dating from 1870, an 18th century restored farmhouse, visitor center, and existing stock. The property is about 220 acres and includes its own grape pressing operation and distillery with four pot stills, two of which are antique.

“Given the roots of our company, we are very excited to add a cognac house to our family, especially one as historic and prestigious as this one,” said Mark Brown, president and CEO. “We intend to continue the proud heritage and preserve its authenticity and character.”

Sazerac purchased Breuil de Segonzac from Patrick and Maria Brillet, who have decided to retire. No operational changes are anticipated. The existing team will remain in place, the contracts in place for vineyard services are being honored, and the visitor center will remain open. The purchase price is not being disclosed.

