Sazerac Company Buys Tennessee Distillery

LOUISVILLE, KY (Dec. 22, 2016) — The Sazerac Company has purchased a distillery located in Newport, Tenn. The purchase is of the Distillery only, not any brands. All employees at the Distillery will be retained, including Master Distiller John Lunn and Master Blender Allisa Henley.

The purchase will allow Sazerac to start producing Tennessee whiskey, using the Lincoln County process. The Lincoln County process is a filtration process through charcoal chips before it goes into the barrel.

“We see a lot of potential in the distilling capabilities of this operation,” said Mark Brown, president and chief executive officer, Sazerac. “We are excited to have the talents of John Lunn and Allisa Henley on board and we look forward to utilizing their expertise to start laying down true Tennessee whiskey.”

Sazerac will begin investment into the Distillery to modify the pot stills for the Lincoln County process. It is expected the Distillery will be up and running producing Tennessee whiskey in early 2017. The purchase price is not being disclosed.

