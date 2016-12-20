Stoli Group to Distribute KAH Tequila

NEW YORK, December 20, 2016 — Today, Stoli Group USA, LLC announced that it will hold the importation, distribution, sales and marketing rights for the KAH Tequila brand, effective immediately.

This development closes out a banner year across the portfolio, driven by continued sales increases for the group’s namesake Stoli Vodka and ultra-luxury elit Vodka, extension into 24 states for Bayou Rum, and the wine division’s multiple recognitions, including Achaval-Ferrer’s Malbec Finca Altamira attaining a 97-point rating from the Wine Advocate and Arinzano Gran Vino Chardonnay becoming the first ever white wine to be named “Grand Champion Best of Show” at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo International Wine Competition.

Stoli Group’s foray into tequila comes at a time of near-unprecedented growth for the category. According to IWSR’s “US Beverage Alcohol Review 2016,” tequila posted 5.2% growth to surpass the 15m nine-liter-case mark in 2015 and “shows no signs of slowing down.”

KAH, which translates to “life” in the ancient Mayan language, is produced by Fabrica de Tequilas Finos in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. It was designed to pay reverence and honor to Mexico and its people. The product range features four expressions with each being made from hand-selected 100% blue agave. Each is presented in its own uniquely decorated, spirited skull bottle.

· KAH Blanco starts with a sweet taste, followed by a peppery spice and was awarded 96 points by The Spirits Institute, the highest score ever given to a blanco.

· KAH Reposado features a powerful and viscous taste after going through a 10-month aging process and was nominated as “Best of the Best” in the high-proof tequilas category by tequila.net.

· KAH Añejo, which was given “Gold” and “Best in Category” awards in the Spirits of Mexico Tasting Competition, has agave, chocolate and coffee notes.

· KAH Extra Añejo has been matured for four and a half years in American oak casks and achieved “Best in Class – Platinum” at The Spirits International Prestige Awards.

“We are on a fast track at Stoli Group with innovative line extensions and strategic portfolio expansion,” Patrick Piana said. “KAH Tequila is an inventive product line and provides a springboard into a category that is rising quickly in popularity with consumers. Our whole team is toasting to this new opportunity.”

“Stoli Group USA relishes the chance to develop the KAH brand and expects to see it thrive on- and off-premise with the support of our strong network of distributor partners across America,” said Stephen Ballard, SVP of Sales for North America.

In September, it was announced that Stoli’s fellow SPI Group subsidiary, Amber Beverage Group, acquired a significant equity stake in Fabrica de Tequilas Finos.

About Stoli Group USA

Stoli Group USA, LLC is a U.S. importer and marketer of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in New York City. Stoli Group USA is a subsidiary of SPI Group based out of Luxemburg, one of the world’s most dynamic wine and spirits organizations. Formed in 2013, Stoli Group USA’s current portfolio of brands includes the Stolichnaya® brand of premium vodkas and Stoli Ginger Beer, ultra-premium elit® Vodka, Louisiana-distilled Bayou® Rum, artfully designed KAH® Tequila, Achaval-Ferrer™ from Argentina, and Arinzano wines of Spain.