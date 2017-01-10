375 Park Avenue Spirits Appoints President & COO

Louisville, KY (January 9, 2017) — Norman Bonchick, Chairman and CEO of 375 Park Avenue Spirits today announces the appointment of Jason Schladenhauffen to the newly created position of President / COO of 375 Park Avenue Spirits.

Commenting on the appointment Norman Bonchick said “We are delighted to have Jason join 375 Park Avenue Spirits as part of the company’s continued expansion in the industry.”

Schladenhauffen comes to 375 Park Avenue Spirits with a wealth of experience from both the distributor and supplier side including Romano Brothers in Chicago and Bacardi where he held several positions over the past 13 years, most recently as the Off Premise National Accounts Director.

“The past two years have been an exciting time for our company as we have solidified partnerships and grown our portfolio exponentially with the addition of a number of new suppliers and brands including Speyburn, Old Pulteney, anCnoc, Balblair, Caorunn, Phraya, Mekhong, Antica Sambuca, Limoncello Rossi d’Asiago, Dolce Nero, Saint James Rhum, Saint-Vivant Armagnac and Yeni Raki, ” explained Bonchick. “We realized now is the time to strengthen our team and make sure we have a succession plan in place, with the appointment of Jason we are ensuring that 375 Park Avenue Spirits is well positioned for continued growth and the future.”

In addition to overseeing the company’s field sales force and operations, Jason will occupy a joint role within the Sazerac Company managing strategic partnerships.

Mark Brown, President and CEO of Sazerac Company commented “We are very pleased with the growth of 375 Park Avenue Spirits as the country’s leading developer of specialty and growth spirit brands, the addition of Jason in this role, which will additionally oversee many of Sazerac’s strategic partnerships will help continue the momentum that 375 Park Avenue has gained in the last 24 months. We are looking forward to the continued success of 375 Park Avenue and very pleased to have Jason join the Sazerac family.”

Jason currently resides in Dallas, TX with his family and will be relocating to Louisville, KY to work out of the Sazerac Company’s Louisville office.

About 375 Park Avenue Spirits

375 Park Avenue Spirits was founded in 1981 as Luctor International, LLC and in early 2015, became an independent subsidiary and fully integrated sales company inside the Sazerac Company. Led by industry veteran, Norman Bonchick, Chairman and CEO, 375 Park Avenue Spirits specializes in superior brands from around the world that drive innovation within their category.

The 375 Park Avenue Spirits portfolio spans the premium- to luxury-spirit categories and includes numerous expressions from leading international producers: Van Gogh Vodka and Gin from Holland; Tap Whisky from Canada; Saint-Vivant Armagnac from France; Antica Sambuca, Limoncello Rossi D’Asiago and Dolce Nero Espresso Liqueur from Italy; Saint James Rhum from Martinique; and Yeni Raki from Turkey.

In 2015, 375 Park Avenue Spirits embarked on a partnership with International Beverage Holdings Ltd., and now represents their award-winning spirit collection including a superlative portfolio of single malt whiskies: Speyburn, Old Pulteney, anCnoc, and Balblair. Also from Scotland, Hankey Bannister blended Scotch whisky and Caorunn gin. On the Pacific side, the alliance includes International Beverage’s portfolio of Thai spirits: Phraya rum and Mekhong ­ an iconic brand and a household name in South East Asia.

By aligning with brands that embrace the values and vision of 375 Park Avenue Spirits, the company has created an environment of growth for supplier partners in the domestic market. In addition, 375 Park has forged relationships with over 35 countries and exports select brands around the world.