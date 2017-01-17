42BELOW Vodka Launches ‘Recycled Cocktail Lemons Eco Soap’

Hamilton, Bermuda, January 17, 2017 — 42BELOW vodka has launched its own kiwi planet-saving initiative and are introducing ‘42BELOW Recycled Cocktail Lemons Eco Soap.’ The world’s first soap made from recycled cocktail lemons.

42BELOW has been busy signing up a number of bars across Australia and New Zealand and collecting their old, used lemons and fruit. Following collection, the old lemons are sent to the 42BELOW lab to be turned into liquid lemon soap and then sent straight back to the bars for free. With the initiative launching in early December 2016, they have already collected 400kgs of fruit waste which in turn has helped them create 20,000 sachets and 400 bottles of liquid soap. Or in drinks terms, about 3,200 cocktails.

Since 1998, 42BELOW has prided itself on the purity of its vodka and the company reckons that if the pollution affecting the planet continues, it will be harder to create such a pure tipple in the future.

In August, 42BELOW hosted the Cocktail Earth Cup, where bartenders designed delicious eco-friendly, zero-waste drinks. They then partnered with Junkee Media and got Australia’s bright young minds to come up with innovative ways to keep the planet pure. Now, with ‘42BELOW Recycled Cocktail Lemons Eco Soap,’ this is their third planet-saving initiative in as many months.

The crew at Sydney’s Stitch (part of House of Pocket) couldn’t wait to jump on board the Lemon Soap bandwagon.

“We signed up to the eco soap initiative because it’s a simple idea which is easy to execute and great for the environment – really, the question should be why wouldn’t we,” said Christophe Lehoux, Art & Drinks Director, for House of Pocket. “We actually do make a concerted effort to use as much of the fruit as possible – if not in the drink, then as a garnish – but if you count un-eaten garnishes I guess we would normally throw out a fair bit. To be honest, 42BELOW has made it incredibly easy. They provided the bags, they come and pick it up, then they bring the soap – we just need to put scraps aside. As for savings, since starting the program in the last couple of weeks, we have we have saved on buying at least 25L of soap. The nice thing about this initiative is the customers get to experience it as well. Every customer goes to the bathroom at least once while they’re in the venue, so they can see the poster which explains it all and then use the actual soap – it’s really visual and practical.”

With the ‘Recycled Cocktail Lemons Eco Soap’ initiative in full swing, Australian drinkers can now wash their hands and their conscience at the same time.