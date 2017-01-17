Absolut Launches Absolut Lime as Latest Addition to the Brand’s Flavor Portfolio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Absolut officially unveiled Absolut Lime as the newest, most refreshingly versatile addition to round out the iconic Absolut citrus portfolio, joining Absolut Citron and Absolut Mandrin – the No. 1 selling lemon and orange-flavored vodkas in the U.S1. In addition to hitting nightlife destinations and at-home bar carts nationwide, Absolut Lime will step into the “limelight” at the 59th GRAMMY Awards on February 12, 2017. The brand’s multifaceted sponsorship will include TV, digital, social and a signature GRAMMY Awards cocktail – the Absolut Limelight.

Nearly 30 years ago, Absolut introduced Absolut Citron – a flavor that quickly skyrocketed into pop culture as a key ingredient in the Cosmopolitan cocktail. Ten years later, Absolut Mandrin further diversified the brand’s flavor line-up offering the perfect hint of sweetness. And like its citrus counterparts, new Absolut Lime features its own distinct flavor profile with a balance of full-bodied citrus flavor with a light finish.

“Lime is a very dynamic and complex fruit and we believe we’ve created the perfect flavor blend in Absolut Lime to enhance and elevate a variety of cocktails,” said Nick Guastaferro, Director of Marketing, Absolut, Pernod Ricard USA. “Thanks to a delicious flavor and easy mixability, Absolut Lime is great for going out or staying in, for creating simple or complex cocktails. We can’t wait to see how our fans take Absolut Lime and make it their own to create their Absolut Nights.”

Absolut Lime embodies the brand’s ongoing commitment to superior quality vodka. Like every drop of Absolut Vodka found anywhere in the world, the new flavor is produced in a small village in Southern Sweden named Ahus. Ahus is Absolut’s One Source, where high-quality ingredients come from the hands of trans-generational farmers with an unwavering commitment to produce superior, high-quality vodka – all within a small, 75 mile radius.

Absolut Lime Debuts at the 59th GRAMMY Awards

Superior flavored vodka deserves a star-studded debut. As the official spirits partner of the 59th GRAMMY Awards the spotlight will shine on Absolut Lime, refreshing Music’s Biggest Night with the “Absolut Limelight.”

With a refreshing mix of soda, ginger ale and Absolut Lime – the Absolut Limelight will be featured throughout the GRAMMY Awards in TV, digital and social channels giving viewers, music and nightlife fans alike the chance to toast alongside their favorite artists.

“We can’t think of a better place to officially launch Absolut Lime than the GRAMMY Awards,” said Guastaferro. “Music has an inherent ability to bring people together in unique, unexpected ways – which is at the heart of Absolut’s DNA as a leader in nightlife, inclusivity and unexpected social connections. Absolut Lime offers a new, refreshingly simple way for consumers to reimagine their cocktail, nightlife and social scenes.”

