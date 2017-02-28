American Born Launches New Line Of Whiskey

AUSTIN, TX (February 28, 2017) — American Born, recently acquired by premium spirits company, Milestone Brands LLC, announces the introduction of a new line of whiskeys; 83-proof American Born Bourbon Whiskey, and two 70-proof real fruit-infused whiskeys, Peach and Apple.

“American Born is an incredible brand that represents the history and roots of our country while also celebrating today’s American lifestyle and culture,” said Eric Dopkins, chief executive officer of Milestone Brands. “We are thrilled to continue honoring this tradition with a revitalized line of whiskeys and are excited for the impact it will have on the growth of American Born.”

Paying homage to the recognition of the country’s independence in 1783, American Born’s 83-proof Bourbon whiskey mash bill, a proprietary blend of corn and rye grains, honors and reflects the tradition and spirit of America. American Born’s Peach and Apple whiskeys are infused with real fruit juices and all-natural flavors. Bottled in Nashville, Tenn, they are best enjoyed on the rocks, with ginger ale, cola, tea or as a shot.

American Born Whiskey will first launch in Tennessee, Texas and California in March 2017. The brand will continue to roll out in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Arizona, Missouri, Washington, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas and more.

ABOUT MILESTONE BRANDS LLC

Milestone Brands LLC, premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, was founded in February 2016 by two veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and cofounder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier and acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone Brands’ portfolio includes Dulce Vida Spirits, parent company of the world’s only 100 proof, USDA certified organic tequila, and newly rebranded American Born Whiskey, a family of whiskey products that honors the tradition and spirit of America.